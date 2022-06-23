The 92nd Annual Jefferson County Medalist Championship commences on Saturday morning at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club.

This year’s title sponsors are Abendroth Water Conditioning, Fort Tax Service and Bella Construction.

David Schultz, who shot 71-75 in 2021, is the defending tournament champion in the Open Division. Scott Housley won the Senior Division a year ago.

Final-round play is slated for Sunday in the 36-hole event.

Tee times and pairings for Saturday are as follows:

7:00am; Nick Tanin, Teegan Jacobson, Sam Anhalt

7:10am; Mason Brandl, Ethan Brown, Luke Ellingson

7:20am; Mike McKelvey, Luke Tessman, Sam Majewski

7:30am; Joel Bilau, Kevin Roberts, Brandon Housley

7:40am; Jeff Jensen, Aaron Burke, Sean Krause

7:50am; Grey Wixom, Ben Anderson, David Schultz

8:00am; Brian Wethal, Mason Kent, Sean Halverson

8:10am; Ryan McGlynn, Bill Bare, Vince Kent

8:20am; Brian Kammer, Pat Miller, Jason Griedl, Eric Wixom

SENIOR DIVISION

8:40am; Ron Vogel, Dave Crane, Scott Housley

8:50am; Dave Mack, Denny Tessman, Herb Kimpel

9:00am; Bill Roberts, Ken Applegate, Mike Garity

9:10am; Ken Anderson, John Wilmet, Larry Lee, Wayne Schultz

