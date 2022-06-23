Tee times announced for 92nd Annual Jefferson County Medalist Championship Jun 23, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The 92nd Annual Jefferson County Medalist Championship commences on Saturday morning at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club.This year’s title sponsors are Abendroth Water Conditioning, Fort Tax Service and Bella Construction.David Schultz, who shot 71-75 in 2021, is the defending tournament champion in the Open Division. Scott Housley won the Senior Division a year ago.Final-round play is slated for Sunday in the 36-hole event.Tee times and pairings for Saturday are as follows:7:00am; Nick Tanin, Teegan Jacobson, Sam Anhalt7:10am; Mason Brandl, Ethan Brown, Luke Ellingson7:20am; Mike McKelvey, Luke Tessman, Sam Majewski7:30am; Joel Bilau, Kevin Roberts, Brandon Housley7:40am; Jeff Jensen, Aaron Burke, Sean Krause7:50am; Grey Wixom, Ben Anderson, David Schultz8:00am; Brian Wethal, Mason Kent, Sean Halverson8:10am; Ryan McGlynn, Bill Bare, Vince Kent8:20am; Brian Kammer, Pat Miller, Jason Griedl, Eric WixomSENIOR DIVISION8:40am; Ron Vogel, Dave Crane, Scott Housley8:50am; Dave Mack, Denny Tessman, Herb Kimpel9:00am; Bill Roberts, Ken Applegate, Mike Garity9:10am; Ken Anderson, John Wilmet, Larry Lee, Wayne Schultz Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
