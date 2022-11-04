10 Blackhawks voted all-conference in football

Fort Atkinson senior wide receiver Eli Cosson was a first team all-conference selection in Badger Small voting held recently, one of 10 Blackhawks to be honored.

Cosson, who was selected unanimously, was third in the league with 740 receiving yards on the season. He caught 49 passes, averaging 15.1 yards per grab, while scoring five touchdowns.

