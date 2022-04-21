The Fort Atkinson/Cambridge tennis team fell to Milton 7-0 in a Badger-East Conference dual at Rock River Park on Thursday.

The Red Hawks won all six matches contested in straight sets, adding a victory at No. 3 doubles by default.

The Blackhawks play in a quadrangular at Palmer Park in Janesville on Saturday. Play begins at 9 a.m.

MILTON 7, FORT ATKINSON/CAMBRIDGE 0

Singles—Reid Washkoviak def. Jordan Jensen, 6-1, 6-1; Colton Waltz def. Cameron Bethard, 6-1, 6-4; Peter Emerson def. Caleb Fast, 6-0, 6-4; Zac Shore def. Aiden Frey, 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles—Logan Eithun/Zach Obershaw def. Spencer Whitcomb/Andrew Meacham, 6-0, 6-0; Thomas Roddy/Aleks Kablar def. Calvin Tamblyn/Will Lemke, 6-1, 6-1; Alex Evans/Colton Conway won by default. At Rock River Park, Fort Atkinson.

WALWORTH BIG FOOT 7, JEFFERSON 0

WALWORTH -- The Jefferson tennis team fell to host Walworth Big Foot 7-0 in a Rock Valley dual on Thursday.

The Chiefs won each of the four matches contested in straight sets, adding three more points via default.

The Eagles host East Troy on Monday.

WALWORTH BIG FOOT 7, JEFFERSON 0

Singles—Logan Longberry def. Aidan Turner, 6-0, 6-0; Joshua Rolfs def. Zephyr Marek, 6-0, 6-0; Nolan Peyer def. Cole Huebel, 6-0, 6-1; Andrew Greenwald won by default.

Doubles—Grayson Grunow/Jesse Robison def. Ivan Perez/Eduardo Medina, 6-2, 6-1; Cristian Carreno/Reed Alsness won by default; Alexis Castaneda/Andrew Sachs won by default. At Walworth Big Foot.

