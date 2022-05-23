WALWORTH -- The Fort Atkinson/Cambridge boys tennis team ended its season at the WIAA Division 1 subsectional hosted by Big Foot on Monday.

At No. 1 singles, Fort's Jordan Jensen lost in the first round to Milton's Reid Washkoviak 6-1, 6-4. The Blackhawks' Cameron Bethard (No. 2 singles) fell to Janesville Craig's Reid Jensen 6-1, 6-0 in the first round. Fort's Caleb Fast (No. 3 singles) lost to Craig's Alex Currie 6-1, 6-3 in the first round.

In doubles, Fort's No. 1 duo of Spencer Whitcomb and Andrew Meacham fell to Janesville Parker's Hunter Woodworth and Jeremy Schoville 6-3, 6-3 in the first round. Will Lemke and Calvin Tamblyn (No. 2 doubles) lost to Milton's Thomas Roddy and Aleks Kablar 6-0, 6-0 in the first round. The Blackhawks' No. 3 doubles pair of Ayden Dale and Aidan Frey lost to Elkhorn's Evan Bednarek and Louis Rimkus 6-1, 6-1 in the first round.

Team scores: Big Foot 20, Elkhorn 18, Milton 18, Janesville Craig 8, Janesville Parker 8, Stoughton 4, Beloit Memorial 0, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge 0.

DIVISION 2 SUBSECTIONALS

EAST TROY -- Whitewater and Jefferson each did not advance any flights from Monday's WIAA Division 2 subsectional hosted by East Troy.

In the first round at No. 1 singles, Whitewater's John Chan, seeded fifth, fell to Luther Prep's Judd Guse, seeded fourth, 7-5, 6-7 (3), 11-9. Jefferson's Aidan Turner lost to Catholic Memorial's Hayden Latus 6-0, 6-0.

In the first round at No. 2 singles, Luther Prep's Noah Koelpin beat Whitewater's Elijah Grall 6-4, 6-2 while Jefferson's Eduardo Medina fell to Catholic Memorial's Matthew Ramthun 6-0, 6-0.

In the first round at No. 3 singles, Whitewater's Arno Crowley topped Delavan-Darien's Yash Patel 6-4, 6-1 while Jefferson's Jacob Jurcek lost to Catholic Memorial's Ethan Szada 6-0, 6-0. Szada beat Crowley 6-4, 6-2 in the second round to advance.

In the first round at No. 4 singles, Whitewater's Keith Camron lost to Delavan-Darien's Jaden Volkert 6-4, 6-3.

In the first round at No. 1 doubles, Whitewater's Sebastian Cueller and Nick Wilson lost to St. John's Northwestern Academies Nicholas Elizalde and Santiago Guerrero 6-0, 6-1, while Jefferson's Zephyr Marek and Cole Huebel fell to Luther Prep's Matthew Koelpin and Johannes Bourman 6-0, 6-1.

In the first round at No. 2 doubles, Whitewater's Johan Perez and Hector Rodriguez fell to Luther Prep's Xander Wrobel and Abraham Schlomer 6-1, 6-4 while Jefferson's Matthew Buchholz and Tobias Weisensel fell to East Troy's Chase Murphy and Jake Molloy 6-1, 6-1.

Whitewater's No. 3 doubles tandem of Emerson Ellenwood and Yovanni Rojas-Reyes fell to Delavan-Darien's Mauricio Duran and Brandon Morales 6-3, 6-3 in the opening round.

Team scores: East Troy 22, Catholic Memorial 22, St. John's Northwestern Military Academies 12, Luther Prep 10, Delavan-Darien 4, Whitewater 2, Jefferson 0.

