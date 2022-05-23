WALWORTH -- The Fort Atkinson/Cambridge boys tennis team ended its season at the WIAA Division 1 subsectional hosted by Big Foot on Monday.
At No. 1 singles, Fort's Jordan Jensen lost in the first round to Milton's Reid Washkoviak 6-1, 6-4. The Blackhawks' Cameron Bethard (No. 2 singles) fell to Janesville Craig's Reid Jensen 6-1, 6-0 in the first round. Fort's Caleb Fast (No. 3 singles) lost to Craig's Alex Currie 6-1, 6-3 in the first round.
In doubles, Fort's No. 1 duo of Spencer Whitcomb and Andrew Meacham fell to Janesville Parker's Hunter Woodworth and Jeremy Schoville 6-3, 6-3 in the first round. Will Lemke and Calvin Tamblyn (No. 2 doubles) lost to Milton's Thomas Roddy and Aleks Kablar 6-0, 6-0 in the first round. The Blackhawks' No. 3 doubles pair of Ayden Dale and Aidan Frey lost to Elkhorn's Evan Bednarek and Louis Rimkus 6-1, 6-1 in the first round.
Team scores: Big Foot 20, Elkhorn 18, Milton 18, Janesville Craig 8, Janesville Parker 8, Stoughton 4, Beloit Memorial 0, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge 0.
DIVISION 2 SUBSECTIONALS
EAST TROY -- Whitewater and Jefferson each did not advance any flights from Monday's WIAA Division 2 subsectional hosted by East Troy.
In the first round at No. 1 singles, Whitewater's John Chan, seeded fifth, fell to Luther Prep's Judd Guse, seeded fourth, 7-5, 6-7 (3), 11-9. Jefferson's Aidan Turner lost to Catholic Memorial's Hayden Latus 6-0, 6-0.
In the first round at No. 2 singles, Luther Prep's Noah Koelpin beat Whitewater's Elijah Grall 6-4, 6-2 while Jefferson's Eduardo Medina fell to Catholic Memorial's Matthew Ramthun 6-0, 6-0.
In the first round at No. 3 singles, Whitewater's Arno Crowley topped Delavan-Darien's Yash Patel 6-4, 6-1 while Jefferson's Jacob Jurcek lost to Catholic Memorial's Ethan Szada 6-0, 6-0. Szada beat Crowley 6-4, 6-2 in the second round to advance.
In the first round at No. 4 singles, Whitewater's Keith Camron lost to Delavan-Darien's Jaden Volkert 6-4, 6-3.
In the first round at No. 1 doubles, Whitewater's Sebastian Cueller and Nick Wilson lost to St. John's Northwestern Academies Nicholas Elizalde and Santiago Guerrero 6-0, 6-1, while Jefferson's Zephyr Marek and Cole Huebel fell to Luther Prep's Matthew Koelpin and Johannes Bourman 6-0, 6-1.
In the first round at No. 2 doubles, Whitewater's Johan Perez and Hector Rodriguez fell to Luther Prep's Xander Wrobel and Abraham Schlomer 6-1, 6-4 while Jefferson's Matthew Buchholz and Tobias Weisensel fell to East Troy's Chase Murphy and Jake Molloy 6-1, 6-1.
Whitewater's No. 3 doubles tandem of Emerson Ellenwood and Yovanni Rojas-Reyes fell to Delavan-Darien's Mauricio Duran and Brandon Morales 6-3, 6-3 in the opening round.
Team scores: East Troy 22, Catholic Memorial 22, St. John's Northwestern Military Academies 12, Luther Prep 10, Delavan-Darien 4, Whitewater 2, Jefferson 0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.