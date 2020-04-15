Editor’s note: This column intends to provide readers of the Daily Union a look at a wide range of Jefferson County-focused topics. The intention is to add depth and perspective for readers about topics in the area.
There is a series of Facebook posts claiming to share support for the Class of 2020. Graduates of 1995, 2005 and 2015 around the United States are are sharing pictures of themselves when they were seniors.
The goal for the posts is to show support for a class of seniors missing out on their last hurrah.
In more than one community, there are seniors questioning the purpose of the posts. A few seniors on Twitter have called them worthless. Initially, I agreed. But I’m a cynic with a sardonic sense of humor, so my opinion isn’t all that valuable.
There was one Twitter comment that said, “the true purpose of those posts is to show people that you didn’t used to have a double chin.” I laughed pretty hard at that one.
After searching for perspective, I’ve concluded that there is value in these posts and there is an abundance of value in showing support and solidarity at this time. No, these things will not do anything to restore a senior season, prom or graduation. That’s OK.
If you look around the county, there are several campaigns like those Facebook posts — coaches in various communities are purchasing and designing yard signs to adorn front yards to make sure each of their players know they support them even if they aren’t playing a season right now.
That message is important: For a coach to still want to bring a smile to an athlete’s face despite not playing any games is having proper perspective and that’s something to be celebrated.
There’s a cliche coaching adage — I’m paraphrasing here — An athlete doesn’t care what you know until they know you care. They’re showing it right now.
Similarly, the Fort Atkinson and Jefferson athletic departments are circulating “Senior Spotlights” where they include a few pictures of each athlete and the sports that those players played.
Fort Atkinson athletic director Steve Mahoney said the Spotlights are definitely a positive to come out of the pandemic. It gives coaches and programs an opportunity to engage with athletes and highlight achievements.
Mahoney added that the remote meetings taking place using Zoom is a tool they’ll continue to use to enhance communications after the coronavirus runs its course.
On Friday night, Fort Atkinson, Whitewater and Palmyra-Eagle will be participating in a “Be the Light” campaign, which turns lights on the sports fields to show solidarity with those impacted by the pandemic — for athletes, people with illness, people in health care and anyone who is negatively impacted by the pandemic.
At Palmyra-Eagle, the lights will be illuminated from 9 p.m. to 9:20 p.m. and members of the community are encouraged to drive to the high school to view the scene. According to a news release from Tara Leroy, “Families are encouraged to come support the Panthers and their students by driving by the field, but are asked to stay in their cards and comply to current social distancing regulations.”
While one local senior athlete said the campaign sounded like a waste of an electrical bill, it is likely to make for a memorable scene and hopefully provides a moment of positive reflection of lasting memories still to be made and never to be taken for granted.
No, the lights being on won’t put girls soccer back on the field right away but it could be the only symbol of hope a particular individual sees on a given day.
And hope is a good thing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.