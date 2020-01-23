Editor’s note: This column intends to provide readers of the Daily Union a critical look at a wide range of Jefferson County-focused topics. The intention is to add depth for readers about important topics in the area.
When Brady Grayvold was the chosen speaker for the Fort Atkinson Rotary Club at the Fort Atkinson Club community center in June 2018, his enthusiasm was unmistakable.
Grayvold was chosen to speak because he recently had been named head coach of the Fort Atkinson football team. Two years later, the 28-year-old has managed to become a divisive figure in some corners of the Fort Atkinson community for his desire to improve the athletics department and for the fact that the team has gone winless in 18 games.
There’s no reason for any adult to direct profanities or vitriol at a high school coach, but that’s what happened after Fort Atkinson lost in double overtime to a Madison Edgewood team. The visiting Crusaders were just as winless as the Blackhawks on their Homecoming despite having a bigger, older lineup.
Fort Atkinson squandered a 21-0 first-half lead and lost after the Blackhawks went for a two-point conversion in the second overtime.
Feeling like he’d let his players down postgame, Grayvold stood off to the side while emotional student athletes reacted to the loss and adults fired insults from across a fence at the second-year coach. He shook his head and took it.
The enthusiasm from the Rotary Club was traded in for a healthy dose of dejection.
The Blackhawks lost the rest of their games and Grayvold’s career record as a head coach fell to 0-18.
Fast forward to January 2020 and Grayvold has been hired to be a defensive assistant coach for the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn.
The common question going around town is “How does an 0-18 football coach get a college coaching position?”
The better question should be, “What did Fort Atkinson get from a college caliber coach if it wasn’t any wins?”
Fort Atkinson senior Mika Gutoski, the best player on both of Grayvold’s winless teams, didn’t waste any time identifying how Grayvold improved the football team.
“I feel like he had a way more hands-on approach. With (former head coach Steve) Mahoney, he was a great coach, but toward the end of his career he let us do what we wanted to do,” Gutoski said. “We were going to be as good as we wanted to be. With Grayvold, he took action and was a lot more hands-on like I said.
“Before he was here, it was the same four or five people in the weight room every day. If you didn’t want to be there, you didn’t have to be there. Since Grayvold came in, you had to be there every day. It felt way more mandatory that guys were in there and they were.
“We had like four or five guys in there every afternoon, but with Grayvold we had like 40 guys in there in the afternoon and 20 in the morning. It was completely different.”
Sophomore running back and punter Alec Courtier echoed Gutoski’s sentiments in a post on Twitter: Thank you Coach Grayvold for being there for the start of my high school career and for helping change the culture of weight lifting in our school. I wish you the best of luck at the next level!”
Mahoney spent 10 years as the head coach and then became head coach and athletic director. He stepped down from the football role and hired Grayvold in 2018.
“Brady is going to walk away with an 0-18 record, but he set that foundation,” Mahoney said. “The state of the program is in good shape in my eyes because the numbers are really high with multi-sport athletes and kids are in the weight room. There are a lot of really positive things going on. We didn’t win any games this year or last year, but I think it will happen.”
Part of the reason numbers are up has nothing to do with Grayvold: Fort Atkinson’s enrollment is higher now than it was two years ago. For whatever reason, enrollments are cyclical — not cyclical because cyclical implies there is a pattern. Enrollments fluctuate.
Fort Atkinson bottomed out with 919 students. In a senior class of 240, Fort Atkinson had 99 boys.
So, when Grayvold was hired, there were inherent challenges.
“We had great seniors, we had great kids, we just didn’t have enough of them,” Grayvold said. “Look at that Portage game. I thought we had a good chance in that one, but we walked out on the field for warmups and they didn’t look like us — they were a lot bigger. They had 17 seniors.”
Grayvold said over his two years as a coach, he coached 17 seniors. That’s not entirely accurate. Fort Atkinson had a combined 20 seniors in 2018 and 2019. There were suspensions and injuries served by seniors that reduced that number at times. But notice the ballpark number of 20 seniors is over two years. Portage, a town that has never been considered a football community, had 17 seniors this year and missed the playoffs by one game.
“Our enrollment was down to 919 and we had a class of 240 where there were 99 boys,” Mahoney said. “It wasn’t that kids weren’t playing football, there were just fewer boys available. The other thing that makes Fort Atkinson unique to anyone else in the area is that we offer boys volleyball. Edgewood is the second team in the conference that has boys volleyball. Soccer loses numbers to volleyball, cross country loses numbers, there’s a percentage of boys that play that sport and we love the fact that our community has the opportunity.”
Mahoney is the last person that would want to see students have fewer opportunities.
For all the feathers he’s ruffled in his time at Fort Atkinson, there’s one area Grayvold and Mahoney were lock-step: Getting athletes to compete in multiple sports. Grayvold had a knack for encouraging students to try sports — not just football, though he spent a lot of time recruiting middle schoolers and underclassmen to play football.
Grayvold took the time to follow up with players to see what they were doing in the off season. Yes, it was because he knew if they competed and worked out in the off season they would be better football players, but it was also because he wanted them to be better athletes overall.
“Brady did a great job encouraging multi-sport athletes,” Mahoney said. “Our numbers this winter are higher than they have been in a long time. He played a pivotal part in that.”
That’s the product of his enthusiasm being on full display.
And he’ll take that with him to St. Paul with his love of football drowning out any naysayers.
