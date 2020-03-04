Editor’s note: This column intends to provide readers of the Daily Union a critical look at a wide range of Jefferson County-focused topics. The intention is to add depth for readers about important topics in the area.
Fort Atkinson senior Caleb Haffelder and Jefferson senior James Monogue added to an old adage: When games get tough during tournaments, seniors win games.
Jefferson was down by 12 points on the road against Wilmot when the Eagles stormed back to earn a 75-73 victory on Tuesday night. Monogue scored 23 of his 39 points in the first half and started to get frustrated when he wasn’t able to take advantage of similar action that worked in the first half.
Senior Caleb Stelse scored six of his nine and senior Jared Vogel added 13 of his 22 in the second half. Seniors win games.
Haffelder delivered in the second half too making three 3-pointers to help Fort Atkinson sophomore Drew Evans open up space on the inside to operate. Evans scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half perfectly coinciding with Haffelder’s long-range buckets as the Blackhawks earned a 55-50 victory on the road.
If ninth-seeded Jefferson is going to knock off top-seeded Elkhorn, which returns many of its players from a 2019 state-qualifier, it is going to need to dig in and lock down on defense while playing at a similar offensive clip that helped the Eagles take East Troy to overtime in the final regular season game.
Fort Atkinson is in a similarly precarious situation as they take the 10th seed to Burlington to battle the second seed in the sectional. If Haffelder catches fire early, the Blackhawks might be able to free up space for Grey Wixom or Carson Baker to have a special scoring night to keep the senior’s high school career alive.
Both Fort Atkinson and Jefferson will travel and play at 7 p.m. Friday.
The other side of the coin in March is that when the going gets tough come tournament time, underclassmen need to dig a little bit deeper for their seniors.
Cambridge junior Jack Nikolay took a forearm to the jaw on the defensive end and left the game. After a timeout, he came back in and scored the next 11 points to put the game out of reach. Nikolay finished with 34 points in a 69-49 victory against Waterloo Tuesday night and exhibited extra emotion when he emphatically hugged senior guard Drew Jeffery as they went to the bench with the game in hand. That embrace of Jeffery almost looked like it said, “We’re not done yet.”
It was a similar theme that the Blue Jays saw last year when they put together their first three-game winning streak to get to the regional final on the backs of Ryan Janson and Bailey Furseth.
Those Blue Jays are going to run into a Palmyra-Eagle team led by junior Aiden Calderon, who is complemented by senior post Danny Hammond and the state’s leader in assists — senior Brandon Wilde. Containing Calderon will be tough enough, but avoiding a game in which Hammond decides to take over might be beyond Cambridge’s control.
Of course, not all seniors are players teammates want to play for and not all seniors desperately hope to keep playing. I’ve had one senior nonchalantly express indifference to having their team turn its fortunes around mid-season because of a desire to get the next season started. Such is life.
Down in Whitewater, the Whippets are junior-laden, but senior Cooper Pease is a glue-guy for a talented junior class highlighted by guard Carter Brown and 7-foot post Jake Martin. When the Whippets scored 55 points in the second half of their 82-65 victory over Walworth Big Foot, Brown (22) and fellow junior Peter Zimdars (16) combined for a total of 38 points in the outburst.
Brown finished with 26 and Zimdars had 22. The Whippets will travel to take on Racine St. Catherine’s on Friday at 7 p.m.
This time of year is a great opportunity to celebrate seniors’ careers. Though the themes are predictable year in and year out, the performances are not inevitable, so enjoy the madness of March.
Who knows, if these seniors win enough, maybe they’ll sculpt themselves onto a local Mount Rushmore.
