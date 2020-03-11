Editor’s note: This column intends to provide readers of the Daily Union a critical look at a wide range of Jefferson County-focused topics. The intention is to add depth for readers about important topics in the area.
Whenever the term “rebuilding” became popular, I’m not sure.
The Milwaukee Brewers made it cool locally in 2005 and again in 2015, though I was adamant the “rebuild” would be more of a quick renovation without any real bottom out.
The Philadelphia 76ers adored the “Trust the Process” theme and I think they even trademarked it. The Indianapolis Colts embraced the “Suck for Luck” campaign to draft quarterback Andrew Luck.
All right, what’s my point: Well, the Lake Mills L-Cats knew they were in the midst of a rebuild when Brandon Siska took over as head coach before the 2017 season. It wasn’t that Siska was going to bring in revolutionary ideals that would inevitably turn to wins as much as the L-Cats had a core group of athletes that were ready to embrace his instruction and win games.
Now, Lake Mills finds itself competing against Wrightstown at 3 p.m. Thursday in a WIAA Division 3 state semifinal at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
As early as 2017 when Lake Mills traveled to Cambridge to take on a senior-laden opponent that handed the L-Cats a 43-22 loss, then Cambridge head coach Mike Jeffery was quick to praise the freshmen.
“You can tell just the way (the L-Cats) carry themselves on the court that they know they’re talented,” Jeffery said. “You can tell by the way they move without the ball and the way they interact on the court that there’s talent there. They have some talent, they’re going to be a handful once they figure things out offensively.”
This wasn’t a case of Siska coming into Lake Mills with his wife Bridget and their two children and solely embracing one class without regard to the others. And on the other side of the coin, this isn’t a matter of a class that has solely poured its heart and soul into basketball.
Instead, this case of Lake Mills going from a Capitol North bottom feeder to back-to-back league champs because of a perfect set of circumstances.
Goals without work ethic are just dreams. Yes, as Taylor Roughen pointed out when they won the North in 2019, this group has been governed by lofty goals since grade school. Yes, this group has worked hard in pursuit of those goals.
This group of L-Cats is showing, though, that its work ethic is valuable currency in other sports as well.
Roughen is a key piece of the historic run of success the Lake Mills softball team has had. Junior guard Julianna Wagner is a key piece of the Lake Mills girls soccer team that went without a loss for 14 games before losing in a WIAA sectional final last spring.
Wagner and forward McClain Mahone helped the girls tennis team win more than 20 consecutive duals and put three flights through to the individual state tournament. One more example of the successful cross-training is junior shooting guard Jade Pitta running for two state-qualifying Division 2 cross country teams.
The strength of this sophomore and junior class is their willingness to compete year-round. All the promotion of cross training, they’re doing it.
“It’s great that this (group) has decided to take advantage of their opportunities to play and have success in multiple sports,” Lake Mills soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. “There’s nothing wrong with athletes who commit to one sport and decide they want to put their eggs in a single basket. There are a lot of benefits to playing multiple sports and this has been fun to see.”
While other programs talk about establishing and building culture — it’s a lot easier to establish and build culture with the level of talent this Lake Mills team has — it’s important to embrace the proper ideals and encourage competition above all.
Not only is Siska a fine coach, but the fact that he can be seen pushing a stroller supporting his players during softball season is a strong symbol of his advocacy for well-rounded athletes.
By no means are the methods employed by Siska and the L-Cats the only way to have success, nor are they going to guarantee success; but they’re worthy models for any program seeking to transform its culture to be more successful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.