JEFFERSON — Sawyer Thorp earned a maximum of four victories leading the Jefferson/Cambridge boys swim team to a triple-dual sweep at home Tuesday.
Thorp won two events and was part of two winning relay teams as the EagleJays defeated Southern Lakes Conference rival Whitewater, 101-51, and Psc Aquatics, 107-12.
Thorp opened his night joining Roman Leto, Patrick Rogers and Trevor Leto in taking first in the 200-yard medley relay in the time of 1 minute, 52.32 seconds.
He continued with individual wins in the 50 freestyle (:23.80) and 100 freestyle (:55.95) before teaming up with Rogers and the Leto brothers to outdistanced the 200 freestyle relay competition in 1:44.52.
Adding first-place swims for J/C were Trevor Leto in the 100 breaststroke (1:20.37), Rogers in the 100 butterfly (1:05.06) and Brady Gehring in the 100 backstroke (1:13.73).
Jefferson/Cambridge’s other first-place performance came in the final race of the night, the 400 freestyle relay, where Zephyr Marek, Gehring, Andrew Gee and Willem Reese won in 4:23.42.
Whitewater was led by Tyler Arnett who won both the 200 freestyle in 2:08.88 and 500 freestyle in 5:36.85. The Whippets’ other first-place swim was turned in by Jack Hefty in the 200 IM (2:36.55).
Both teams return to SLC action on Tuesday, Jan. 11. Jefferson/Cambridge travels to Elkhorn while Whitewater takes on Burlington co-op in Burlington.
