Jefferson County USBC Association held their quarterly board meeting on Nov. 7 at Rock River Lanes. At that meeting Gabe Staude was presented with an award from the Wisconsin State USBC. Betty Anton, president of Jefferson County USBA Association, made the presentation.
During the 2020-2021 bowling season, Gabe, son of Wade and Jenni Staude, bowled in the Youth League on Friday afternoons at Rock River Lanes.
On March 27, Gabe rolled an 835 series which included games of 279, 299 and 257.
Also mentioned at the board meeting was the accomplishment of Jordan Jensen, son of Jeff and Jackie Jensen, who bowled a 300 game on February 19. An award was also sent to Jefferson County USBC Association, however, Jordan was unable to attend.
Finally, recognition was also given to Shane Jordan, son of Tracy and Kelly Jordan. During the youth league at Rock River Lanes, Shane bowled an 823 series on January 22, and a 300 game on February 5. At the 2021 Wisconsin State Youth Championship, Shane took first place for All Events, Boys Scratch 191 & Up with a total score of 2,205.
He also rolled an 827 series with games of 290, 258 and 279 during the tournament and an award was presented to him at the Jambo/Expo held June 26 and 27 in Oshkosh.
Thanks to Nate Pfeifer for all his efforts. Nate owns Rock River Lanes in Fort Atkinson and he organizes and manages the youth league along with many other leagues. He shares his time and experiences with all.
