Junior Ben Stricker swept the distance races for the Fort Atkinson boys track and field team, which played second with 115 points at the 74th Fort Atkinson Invitational at Blackhawk Stadium on Friday.
Stricker first won the 1,600-meter run by 12 seconds in 4 minutes, 26 seconds before claiming the 3,200 by 16 seconds in 9:43. He set new personal bests in both races.
“Ben has a lot of experience racing and knows how to marshal his energy over the course of a meet like that with two races in the span of three hours,” Fort Atkinson track and field coach Dennis Schwedrsky said. “It’s a lot of work. He used that experience to do what he had to do to perform well in both. It’s hard work to PR in both those races in one night.”
Senior Enrich Otte won the long jump by nine inches with a leap of 19 feet, 9 inches.
Fort’s boys added three runner-up finishes.
Freshman Grant Heagney finished second in the 400 in 52.99, senior Aiden Worden placed second in the 800 in 2:06 and senior Jack Schepp was second in the pole vault (11-0).
The 1,600 relay team of junior Payton Wiesen, Schepp, Heagney and Worden took third in 3:38.
Sophomore Ben Evans finished third in the high jump (5-4).
Senior Mason Ebbert took fourth in the 200 in 24.07 and sophomore Owen Geiger took fourth in the 1,600 in 4:43.
Wiesen was fifth in the 400 in 56.10, senior Anthony Henrichon got fifth in the 3,200 in 10:15, junior Hayden Kincaid finished fifth in the 300 hurdles in 45.26 and junior Noah Baldry took fifth in the pole vault (10-6).
“Grant ran a fantastic time in the 400 as just a freshman,” Schwedrsky said. “Aiden in the 800 out sprinted someone in the last few meters to place second. It’s an overall effort for people picking up places to finish second as a team. People seeded ninth or 10th and finishing seventh or eighth to get points they weren’t maybe supposed to adds up to a positive result.”
In girls competition, the Blackhawks scored 74 points to finish fifth.
Sophomore Mary Worden placed second in the 1,600 in a season-best time of 5:28 and senior teammate Kaitlyn Burke placed fourth in 5:55.
Freshman Hannah Baldry finished second in the 400 in 1:02.
Senior Mallory Gasper took third in the 200 in 26.59 and fourth in the long jump (15-0).
Sophomore Mykenna Gray was third in the shot put (33 1/2) and fourth in the discus (100-4 1/2), establishing new personal records in both events. Junior Rebecca Christ was fifth in the discus (98-10 1/2).
Senior Trinity Wilson finished third in the pole vault (8-6).
The 1,600 relay of Gasper, Burke, Baldry and Worden finished third in 4:25.
“On the girls side, it was a good effort from a lot of different people,” Schwedrsky said. “It was good to see Mary post the time she did in the 1,600 and that she’s getting her legs under her for this stretch run into the championship part of the season.
“Mallory Gasper had a big PR in the 200. Mallory scored points in all four of her events. We can count on her to do whatever we need her to do at any time, do it well and with a smile.”
Fort’s annual event, which is nearing the third-quarter century mark, is one of the longest running track and field invites in Wisconsin. Schwedrsky is thrilled to be able to continue the Blackhawks’ track and field tradition.
“I couldn’t put on a meet like this without the help of so many people,” Schwedrsky said. “We had lots of parents and staff at the high school helping run events. All the assistant coaches had areas they had to help out and make sure things went smoothly. I was glad it went smoothly.
“I feel it’s an honor to host what is amongst the longest running track and field invites in the state. I take pride in Fort’s long-standing tradition in track and field.”
Fort has a Badger East quadrangular at Stoughton on Tuesday.
WHITEWATER BOYS 4TH, GIRLS 6TH
Whitewater’s boys team won four events, including three in the field, to score 87 points and place fourth.
Senior Connor Raupp won the shot put (47-3 3/4) and the discus (153-8 1/2).
Senior CJ Tomomitsu won the pole vault by six inches (11-6).
The 3,200 relay team of junior Nate Holden and sophomores Miles Nickelsburg, Xavier Zei and Jack Hefty won in 8:44. Hefty was fourth in the 3,200 in 10:10.
Junior David Rubio finished second in the triple jump (38-3).
The 800 relay team of sophomore Traysen Thomason, juniors Quincy Boudreau and Ethan Dugan and freshman Curtis Rossmiller took second in 1:33. Thomason also finished third in the 100 in 11.40.
Senior Jake Kuhlow placed third in the shot put (42-9 1/2) and the discus (130-9 1/2).
The Whippet girls scored 72 points and were led by senior Madelynn Buehler, who won the 100 by 18 one hundredths of a second in 12.82 and claimed the 200 by 11 one hundredths of a second in 26.47.
Senior Izzy Dieter took second in the discus (108-10) and finished fourth in the pole vault (8-6). Senior Evie Troxel placed second in the pole vault (10-0).
Sophomore Athena Soto took third in the 800 in 2:37 and sophomore Nola Coburn took fifth in the 1,600 in 6:01.
The 400 relay team of seniors Emma Weigel and Zuzana Pastrorova and sophomores Calli Grosinske and A’Lani Ross finished third in 53.00. The 800 relay of Weigel, sophomore Ava Alvarado, Ross and Grosinske took third in 1:55.
Whitewater has a home Rock Valley triangular on Tuesday.
BLUEJAYS EARN THREE TOP-TWO FINISHES
For Johnson Creek’s girls team, senior Kylie Hehr won the discus with a throw of 113 feet, 2 1/2 inches.
Sophomore Dominique Patterson finished second in the long jump (16-8 1/2) and the triple jump (33-9).
Sophomore Rylee Hucke took fourth in the 3,200 in 13:04 and senior Brittany Rue placed fifth in the 200 in 27.38.
For the boys, junior Tyler Skogman finished third in the pole vault (10-6).
Team scores — girls: Kenosha Indian Trail 149, McFarland 103, Luther Prep 89, Deerfield 83, Fort Atkinson 74, Whitewater 72, Elkhorn Area 71, Johnson Creek 55.
Team scores — boys: Luther Prep 153.5, Fort Atkinson 115, McFarland 108, Whitewater 87, Kenosha Indian Trail 83, Elkhorn Area 69.5, Deerfield 69, Johnson Creek 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.