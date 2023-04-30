Junior Ben Stricker swept the distance races for the Fort Atkinson boys track and field team, which played second with 115 points at the 74th Fort Atkinson Invitational at Blackhawk Stadium on Friday.

Stricker first won the 1,600-meter run by 12 seconds in 4 minutes, 26 seconds before claiming the 3,200 by 16 seconds in 9:43. He set new personal bests in both races.

