Mallory Gasper
Fort Atkinson senior Mallory Gasper competes in the girls 100-meter dash prelims during Friday's John Klement Invitational at Monona Grove High School. Gasper finished fourth in the 100 in 13.48 seconds.

 Calahan Steed

MONONA -- Ben Stricker's victory in the 3,200-meter run highlighted performances for Fort Atkinson's track and field team at Friday's John Klement Invitational at Monona Grove High School.

Stricker, a junior, crossed the finish line in 9 minutes, 52 seconds, finishing seven seconds ahead of second place.

