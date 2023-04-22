Fort Atkinson senior Mallory Gasper competes in the girls 100-meter dash prelims during Friday's John Klement Invitational at Monona Grove High School. Gasper finished fourth in the 100 in 13.48 seconds.
MONONA -- Ben Stricker's victory in the 3,200-meter run highlighted performances for Fort Atkinson's track and field team at Friday's John Klement Invitational at Monona Grove High School.
Stricker, a junior, crossed the finish line in 9 minutes, 52 seconds, finishing seven seconds ahead of second place.
Senior Ethan Larson took fourth in the 800 in 2:10.
Sophomore Owen Geiger finished fifth in the 1,600 in 4:46 and senior teammate Anthony Henrichon was sixth (4:49).
Freshman Grant Heagney finished sixth in the 600 in 1:33.
Senior Giovanni Monte was sixth in the 1,000 in 3:04.
In girls competition, senior Mallory Gasper finished fourth in the 100-meter dash in 13.48, got fourth in the long jump (15 feet, 8 inches) and took sixth in the 200 (28.61).
Sophomore Mykenna Gray finished fourth in the discus (96-0) and sixth in the shot put (32-2 1/2).
Senior Kaitlyn Burke finished sixth in the 800 in 2:38.
Fort has a Badger East dual at home versus Waunakee on Tuesday starting at 4 p.m.
Team scores - boys: Verona 124, Madison Memorial 112, Madison La Follette 96, Oshkosh West 94, Madison West 80, Sun Prairie East 78, Mount Horeb 47, Monona Grove 42, Edgerton 38, Fort Atkinson 31, Madison East 24, River Valley 14.
Team scores - girls: Verona 139.5, Madison Memorial 104.5, Oshkosh West 95.5, Mount Horeb 84, Sun Prairie East 79.5, Monona Grove 73, Madison West 66, Edgerton 41, Fort Atkinson 28, Madison East 24, Madison La Follette 24, River Valley 18.
