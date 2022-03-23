WHITEWATER -- Fort Atkinson, Jefferson and Whitewater's track and field teams all competed for the second time this season at Tuesday's aptly named Fool's Spring Invite at UW-Whitewater.
Fort Atkinson's boys placed seventh with 30 points led by senior Drew Evans, who was second in the shot put with a throw of 52 feet, seven inches. Junior teammate Paddy Keelty placed sixth in the shot put (42-6).
Braden Traxler was fourth in the 200 meters in 25.15 seconds and fourth in the 400 meters (57.01).
Junior Giovanni Monte was sixth in the 1,600 meters in 5:16.05.
Whitewater's boys team was eighth with 28.5 points.
Freshman Jack Hefty won the 1,600 meters in 4:41.42 and senior teammate Cooper Hammond was fourth (5:07.76).
Junior CJ Tomomitsu placed fifth in the pole vault (9-6).
Junior Aaron Porras tied for seventh in the 55 meters in 7.0.
Junior Connor Raupp was eighth in the shot put (41-8).
Jefferson's boys scored 18.5 points.
Senior Marcus Owen won the 400 meters in 55.20 and junior teammate Paden Phillips was sixth (57.40).
Senior Andrew Gee tied for sixth in the pole vault (9-6).
Sophomore Colton Krause was sixth in the long jump (19-2).
Jefferson's girls scored 28 points.
Junior Ayianna Johnson won the triple jump (34-8) and shot put (37-1).
Senior Emily Zilisch placed third in the pole vault (8-6).
Whitewater's girls scored 19 points.
The Whippets' 800 meter relay of Maddie Buehler, Kindyl Kilar, Olive Coburn and Emma Weigel won in 1:53.65.
Senior Gwen Truesdale was eighth in the 1,600 meters in 6:28.6.
Freshman Athena Soto was eighth in the 400 meters in 1:13.19.
Senior Olive Coburn was eighth in the 200 meters in 29.8.
The Whippets' 1,600 meter relay was third in 4:46.99.
Fort's girls scored 18.5 points.
Senior Laurel Miller was second in the 400 meters in 1:08.02 and fourth in the 1,600 meters in 5:55.
Senior Morgan Brown was fifth in the shot put (29-6).
Senior Trinity Wilson tied for seventh in the pole vault, clearing seven feet.
On Saturday, April 2, Fort competes at an indoor event at the University of Wisconsin's Shell, while Jefferson and Whitewater compete at the Clinton Invitational.
Team scores - boys: Big Foot 76, Monroe 74.5, McFarland 73.5, Milton 73, Janesville Parker 63.5, Beloit Turner 51.5, Fort Atkinson 30, Whitewater 28.5, Evansville 24, Jefferson 18.5, Edgerton 18, East Troy 14.
Team scores - girls: Milton 99, Monroe 94, Janesville Parker 84.5, Big Foot 53, McFarland 49, Evansville 36, Edgerton 33, Beloit Turner 32.5, East Troy 31.5, Jefferson 28, Whitewater 19, Fort Atkinson 18.5.
