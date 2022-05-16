OREGON -- The Fort Atkinson track and field team totaled five top-three finishes at the weather-shortened Tom Mueller Invitational held at Oregon High School on Friday.

Senior Adyn Theriault was third in the girls 100-meter dash in 13.16 and sophomore teammate Maddy Kontny was eighth in 13.98.

Fort's 800 relay of Kontny and juniors Kaitlyn Burke, Analise Erb and Mallory Gasper took third in 1:55.54.

Senior Morgan Brown was sixth in the shot put with a throw of 30 feet, 9 1/2 inches. Freshman Mykenna Gray was eighth (29-9 3/4).

For the boys, junior Cal Fettig placed second in the 400 in 59.26 and sophomore teammate Payton Wiesen was third in 1:00.38.

The 800 relay of seniors Jacob Ashland and Scott Buchta, sophomore Will Chapman and senior Alec Courtier took third in 1:36.08.

None of the other events could be completed due to inclement weather in the area, which caused the meet to be scrapped.

Fort hosts the Badger East Conference meet today starting at 3:30 p.m.

