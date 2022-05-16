TRACK AND FIELD Track and field: Blackhawks earn five top-3 finishes at Tom Mueller Invite May 16, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OREGON -- The Fort Atkinson track and field team totaled five top-three finishes at the weather-shortened Tom Mueller Invitational held at Oregon High School on Friday.Senior Adyn Theriault was third in the girls 100-meter dash in 13.16 and sophomore teammate Maddy Kontny was eighth in 13.98.Fort's 800 relay of Kontny and juniors Kaitlyn Burke, Analise Erb and Mallory Gasper took third in 1:55.54.Senior Morgan Brown was sixth in the shot put with a throw of 30 feet, 9 1/2 inches. Freshman Mykenna Gray was eighth (29-9 3/4).For the boys, junior Cal Fettig placed second in the 400 in 59.26 and sophomore teammate Payton Wiesen was third in 1:00.38.The 800 relay of seniors Jacob Ashland and Scott Buchta, sophomore Will Chapman and senior Alec Courtier took third in 1:36.08.None of the other events could be completed due to inclement weather in the area, which caused the meet to be scrapped.Fort hosts the Badger East Conference meet today starting at 3:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
