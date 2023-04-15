CLINTON -- Records are meant to be broken.
Jefferson senior Ayianna Johnson set the school discus record on Tuesday only to break it with a mammoth throw of 162 feet, 4 inches on Friday at the Rock Valley Relays meet hosted by Clinton High School.
Johnson's throw is the fifth farthest in the nation this season, according to MileSplit.com. She posted a mark of 150-2 at the team's home triangular earlier in the week, only to better it by 12-plus feet three days later.
"Ayianna Johnson's record didn't last long," Jefferson track and field coach Doug Siegert said.
"We had a night of big personal bests. Our jumpers really had a great night with personal bests from almost all of them. The relay meet really gives athletes a chance to step up and do events they may not normally do. We are so proud of how our team rises up to competition and performs so well."
Johnson also won the shot put with a throw of 38-5, leading Jefferson's girls to a third-place finish with 68 points.
Jefferson's 3,200-meter relay of freshman Maddie Dehnert, senior Lauren Kopelke, sophomore Lexi Weinbrenner and senior Jocelyn Ramirez took second in 11 minutes, 13 seconds. Dehnert, sophomore Mackenzie Denton, Kopelke and Ramirez finished second in the 4,000 distance medley relay (1,200-400-800-1,600) in 14:45.
The 800 relay of sophomore Annika Bilau, freshmen Addy Nelson and Olivia Weinbrenner and Johnson finished third in 1:56.
The 1,600 relay of Denton, Ramirez, Dehnert and senior Emma Riedl placed third in 4:34.
The 400 relay of Riedl, Denton, Olivia Weinbrenner and Johnson were fourth in 54.35.
Senior Alex Ostopowicz placed second in the pole vault (8-0), junior Alexis Dobson finished fourth in the shot put (32-6) and Nelson finished fourth in the triple jump (30-1).
For Jefferson's boys team, the 800 relay of senior Jackson Horton, sophomore Colton Krause, junior Lucas Frank and senior Austin Gotto took fourth in 1:37. Horton finished fourth in the 300 hurdles (48.15).
Senior Aaron Johnson, Krause, sophomore Derek Morrison and Frank finished fourth in the 1,600 relay in 3:48.
Jefferson has a conference quadrangular at East Troy on Tuesday.
WHITEWATER GIRLS, BOYS FINISH 4TH
Whitewater won three events and placed second in seven events on Friday.
Senior Evie Troxel won the pole vault (10-0) and senior teammate Izzy Dieter placed second (8-0). Dieter also took second in the discus (117-10).
The 400 relay of freshman Cara Yang, seniors Kindyl Kilar and Emma Weigel and sophomore Calli Grosinske took second in 52.78. The 800 relay of Weigel, Grosinske, freshman Sydney Schilt and Kilar finished second in 1:51. The 1,600 relay of Grosinske, sophomore Athena Soto, Schilt and Kilar finished second in 4:19.
The 4,000 distance medley relay of freshman Mady Hefty, senior Grace Villarreal, Soto and sophomore Nola Coburn finished third in 14:47.
On the boys side, the 4,000 distance medley relay of junior Nate Holden, freshman Curtis Rossmiller and sophomores Miles Nickelsburg and Jack Hefty won in 11:27.
Senior Jake Kuhlow won the discus (149-11) and finished fourth in the shot put (45-2 1/2).
Junior Jaylyn Ewing finished second in the 300 hurdles (45.99).
The 400 relay of sophomore Traysen Thomason, juniors Quincy Boudreau and Nate Black and sophomore Ty Hagedorn took third in 46.06.
Senior Connor Raupp placed second in the discus (147-6). Senior CJ Tomomitsu finished third in the pole vault (9-0) and Thomason took fourth in the triple jump (38-1).
Whitewater has a conference triangular at Brodhead on Tuesday.
Team scores - girls: East Troy 97, Clinton 87, Jefferson 68, Whitewater 55, Brodhead/Juda 48, Evansville 39.5, Delavan-Darien 39, Turner 35.5, Big Foot 18.
Team scores - boys: Clinton 76, Brodhead/Juda 76, Big Foot 71, Whitewater 58, Delavan-Darien 58, Evansville 49, Turner 41, East Troy 38, Jefferson 31.
