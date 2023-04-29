Colton Krause
Buy Now

Jefferson junior Colton Krause competes in the boys long jump during Friday's Paul Frank Invitational at Sun Prairie East. Krause took 19th with a leap of 18 feet, 5 inches and also placed fourth in the 100-meter dash with a personal-record setting time of 11.36 seconds.

 Ryan Gregory

SUN PRAIRIE -- Junior Colton Krause finished fourth in the 100-meter dash in a personal-record setting time of 11.36 seconds for Jefferson's track and field team at Friday's Paul Frank Invitational held at Sun Prairie East.

Krause posted a time of 11.39 to finish second in prelims. He shaved off three one-hundredths of a second in the finals, losing a photo finish for third to Madison East senior Manny Bingham. Sun Prairie East senior Cortez LeGrant won in 11:05 and Madison East senior Fred Foueppe placed second (11.32).

Load comments