MCFARLAND — Senior Drew Evans swept the throwing events and senior Adyn Theriault had three top-three finishes for the Fort Atkinson track and field team at Friday’s Stoughton Invitational held at McFarland High School.
Evans won the discus with a throw of 151 feet, 1 inch and claimed the shot put with a mark of 52 feet, 9 3/4 inches for the Fort boys, who scored 56 points to take eighth.
Senior Nolan Zachgo was second in the 110-meter high hurdles in 15.35 seconds and took third in the 300 hurdles in 41.33.
Fort’s 1,600 relay placed second in 3:39.34.
Junior Ethan Larson was fifth in the 800 in 2:09.52, junior Anthony Henrichon was sixth in the 3,200 in 10:39.52, senior Jose Payano was sixth in the discus (123-3) and sophomore Ben Stricker was seventh in the 1,600 in 4:39.37.
On the girls side, Theriault won the 400 in 1:04.42, finished second in the long jump (17-2) and was third in the 100-meter dash in 12.63 as the Blackhawk girls scored 40 points, also finishing eighth.
Junior Mallory Gasper was fifth in the 400 in 1:06.74 and took seventh in the 200 in 27.69, also placing seventh in long jump (15-11).
Senior Morgan Brown was fourth in the shot put (32-3 1/4) and was seventh in the discus (94-1) and junior Trinity Wilson was eighth in the pole vault (8-6).
Fort competes at the Tom Mueller Invite at Oregon High School this Friday beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Team scores — boys: DeForest 107, Reedsburg 106, McFarland 85.5, Waunakee 76, Madison La Follette 74.5, Sun Prairie 66.5, Stoughton 66, Fort Atkinson 56, Oregon 51.5, Middleton 10, Madison West 1.
Team scores — girls: Madison Memorial 135, DeForest 87, Stoughton 86, Oregon 67, Reedsburg 66, Monona Grove 54, Madison La Follete 47, Fort Atkinson 40, McFarland 36, Madison West 34, Waunakee 34, Middleton 12, Sun Prairie 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.