Drew Evans won the shot put and Ben Stricker claimed the 3,200 meter run for the Fort Atkinson boys track and field team at Tuesday's Badger East meet held at FAHS.
Evans, a senior, broke his own school shot put record with a throw of 55 feet, 2 inches. Evans recorded a mark of 54-10 1/2 on April 19 to break a longstanding record.
Evans was second in the discus (152-0) for the Fort boys, who scored 85 points to place fifth.
Stricker, a sophomore, won the 3,200 by 26 seconds in 10 minutes, 1.72 seconds. Stricker placed second in the 1,600 in 4:41.98, narrowly getting edged out at the finish line by Stoughton senior Jayden Zywicki who won in 4:41.59.
The 3,200 relay of juniors Aiden Worden, Anthony Henrichon and Ethan Larson and freshman Owen Geiger won by over three seconds in 8:37.46. Worden finished second in the 800 in 2:07.98.
Senior Nolan Zachgo was second in the 110 high hurdles in 15.57 behind Watertown junior Benjamin Gifford (15.33). Zachgo placed second in the 300 hurdles in 41.04. Waunakee junior Andrew Regnier won in 40.91. Zachgo also finished sixth in the long jump (18-7 3/4).
The Blackhawk girls scored 55 points, finishing seventh.
Senior Jada Zorn was second in the 800 in 2:24.71.
Freshman Mary Worden took second in the 1,600 in 5:18.65. Waunakee senior Lila Branchaw won in 5:18.06.
The 3,200 relay of junior Kaitlyn Burke, seniors Sophie Chapman and Laurel Miller and Worden finished second in 9:52.63.
Senior Adyn Theriault finished third in the 100 meter dash in 12.76 and took fourth in the long jump (16-8 1/4).
Junior Mallory Gasper took fifth in the 200 in 28.07 and junior Trinity Wilson was fifth in the pole vault (8-6).
Fort competes at a WIAA Division 1 regional hosted by Mukesgo on Monday.
BOYS
Team scores—Waunakee 124.3; Watertown 117.3; DeForest 105; Monona Grove 93; Fort Atkinson 85; Stoughton 82; Milton 77.3; Beaver Dam 17.
Winners
100-meter dash—1, Harman, S, :11.34. 200—1, Regnier, W, :22.92. 400—1, Regnier, W, :49.87. 800—1, Zywicki, S, 2:05.19. 1,600—1, Zywicki, S, 4:41.59. 3,200—1, Stricker, FA, 10:01.72.
110 hurdles—1, Gifford, W, :15.33. 300 hurdles—1, Regnier, W, :40.91.
400 relay—1, Monona Grove, :44.24. 800 relay—1, DeForest, 1:34.58. 1,600 relay—1, DeForest, 3:38.50. 3,200 relay—1, Fort Atkinson, 8:37.46.
Pole vault—1, Bauer, D, 11-6. High jump—1, Jenson, Mil, 5-10. Long jump—1, Mitchell, Mil, 19-7 ½. Triple jump—1, Regnier, W, 43-7.
Shot put—1, Evans, FA, 55-2. Discus—1, Boehm, W, 160-8.
GIRLS
Team scores—Waunakee 160; DeForest 141; Stoughton 100; Monona Grove 85; Watertown 65; Milton 56; Fort Atkinson 55; Beaver Dam 38.
Winners
100-meter dash—1, Groleau, S, :12.62. 200—1, Groleau, S, :26.57. 400—1, Pickhardt, D, :59.95. 800—1, Babcock, MG, 2:15.64. 1,600—1, Branchaw, W, 5:18.06. 3,200—1, Branchaw, W, 11:36.71.
100 hurdles—1, Szepieniec, D, :14.87. 300 hurdles—1, Szepieniec, D, :46.20.
400 relay—1, Stoughton, :51.01, :53.43. 800 relay—1, Waunakee, 1:52.43. 1,600 relay—1, Waunakee, 4:15.94. 3,200 relay—1, Monona Grove, 9:38.70.
Pole vault—1, Westra, BD, 9-6. High jump—1, Cook, W, 5-2. Long jump—1, Szepieniec, D, 17-10½. Triple jump—1, Szepieniec, D, 36-3¼.
Shot put—1, Quinn, W, 41-5¼. Discus—1, Quinn, W, 129-4.
