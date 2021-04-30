DeFOREST — The Fort Atkinson boys opened up its season with a victory at the DeForest Tri with 64 points Thursday at DeForest High School.
The host Norskies placed second with 47 points, while Milton placed third with 33 points. The Blackhawk girls ended third with 31 points while DeForest finished first with 93 points.
Evan Dudzek and Travis Skyes led the Fort Atkinson boys with two-first place individual finishes each. Dudzek won the 100 meter dash with a 12-second sprint and also won the 200 meter dash with a time of 25.23.
Skyes showed his leaping ability by winning the long jump with a 19-00 and finished first in the triple jump with a 41-06.
Nolan Zachgo won the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 17.34.
First-place individual finishes for the girls included Adyn Theriault (100 meter dash, 13.15), Jada Zorn (1,600 meter run, 5:54.42), Lauren Haas (800 meter run, 2:34.80) and Mallory Gasper (200 meter dash, 29.44).
Cambridge boys cruise
DEERFIELD — Cambridge’s boys track and field team won 11 events and cruised to the team title with 151 points at the Deerfield Quad on Thursday.
The Blue Jays won six events on the track. Dale Yerges won the 200 meter dash in 24.64 seconds. Liam Brown won the 800 in 2:11.03. Zach Huffman took the 1,600 in 4:50.89.
Cambridge’s 400 relay team of Sully Schlieckau, Kris Holmes, Eli Stein and Aidan Schroeder won in 48.81. Perry Thompson, Peter Schmude, Brown and Yerges won the 1,600 relay in 3:57.08. Austin Trewyn-Colvin, Riley Schneider, Samuel Thompson and Logan Knutson won the 3,200 relay in 10:51.63.
In the field, it was Schmude winning the long jump (19 feet) and high jump (6-0), Jonathan Jones winning the pole vault (12-0), Ryan Lund winning the shot put (44-4 1/2) and Stein winning the discus (123-04).
Cambridge’s girls finished fourth with 44 points. The 1,600 meter relay team of Gillian Thompson, Callie Suick, Ripley Trainor and Mara Brown won in 4:49.62 to lead the Blue Jays.
Johnson Creek’s girls track and field team finished third at the Deerfield Quad on Thursday.
Junior Adriell Patterson won the 300 hurdles in 54.61 seconds and sophomore Brittany Rue won the high jump at 4 feet, 10 inches to lead the Bluejays.
Patterson, Denalyn Siewert, Rue and Maggie Markus took second in the 1,600 relay in 5:04.49. Patterson, Siewert, Ella Olszewski and Rue also took second in 1:58.99.
"I was happy with how the team performed today, especially with a young squad,” Johnson Creek track and field coach Paula Constable said. "A majority of our team are freshman and sophomores and we're excited to watch them develop. It’s nice to see increased numbers in the mid and distance group, as well as the throws. Lots of personal bests from preseason contact days.
"Brittany took first in the high jump. She also anchored the 800 and 1,600 relays. I expect her to be a big contributor to the sprints. Adriell took first in the 300 low hurdles with a time close to her personal best. She led off both the 800 and 1,600 relays. She looks really good for the first meet of the season. One of our goals is to get a relay back to state and our sprint crew looks good.”
Johnson Creek’s boys scored seven points. Michael Caminata took second in the 400 meter dash in 1:03.42 to lead the Bluejays.
Team scores — girls: Lodi 168, Deerfield 69, Johnson Creek 59, Cambridge 44.
Team scores — boys: Cambridge 151, Lodi 84, Deerfield 79, Johnson Creek 7.
