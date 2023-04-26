Fort track

Fort Atkinson’s boys track and field team won nine events en route to topping Waunakee 77.5-58.5 in a Badger East dual at Blackhawk Stadium on Tuesday.

Senior Mason Ebbert won the 200-meter dash in 24.4 seconds, sophomore Owen Geiger won the 800 in 2:07, junior Ben Stricker won the 1,600 in 4:40 and juniors Hayden Kincaid and Evan Zachgo tied for first in the 300 hurdles with times of 46.6.

