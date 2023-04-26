Fort Atkinson’s boys track and field team won nine events en route to topping Waunakee 77.5-58.5 in a Badger East dual at Blackhawk Stadium on Tuesday.
Senior Mason Ebbert won the 200-meter dash in 24.4 seconds, sophomore Owen Geiger won the 800 in 2:07, junior Ben Stricker won the 1,600 in 4:40 and juniors Hayden Kincaid and Evan Zachgo tied for first in the 300 hurdles with times of 46.6.
The 1,600 relay of junior Noah Baldry, freshman Alex Ehleiter, senior Noah Horwath and Kincaid won in 4:01. Baldry won the pole vault (10 feet, 6 inches).
Sophomores Ethan Leslie and Ben Evans shared the high jump title by both clearing 5 feet, 2 inches.
Senior Cal Fettig won the long jump (17-10 1/2) and the triple jump (35-1 1/2).
Freshman James Vernon was second in the 200 in 24.8 and the long jump (17-2 1/2), sophomore Jake Sukow was second in the 400 in 1:02, senior Anthony Henrichon was second in the 800 in 2:08, senior Ethan Larson was second in the 1,600 in 4:56, senior Jack Schepp was second in the pole vault (10-0) and sophomore Lakyn Hintz was second in the triple jump (34-10 1/2).
In girls competition, where the Blackhawks were defeated 80-48, Fort claimed five events.
Freshman Savanna Hendrickson won the 200 in 29.6, sophomore Mary Worden won the 800 in 2:30, freshman Taylor Strauss won the high jump (4-8) and senior Trinity Wilson won the pole vault (9-0).
The 1,600 relay team of senior Kaitlyn Burke, Worden, sophomore Berlyn Zorn and freshman Sonja Morales won in 4:40.
Freshman Hannah Baldry placed second in the 800 in 2:35, senior Analisa Erb finished second in the 100 hurdles (20.6) and the 300 hurdles (1:01), sophomore Mykenna Gray took second in the shot put (32-5), junior Rebecca Christ took second in the discus (102-4) and sophomore Korynne Kutz finished second in the long jump (13-1 3/4).
Fort’s annual invitational is at Blackhawk Stadium on Friday starting at 4 p.m.
Team scores — girls: Waunakee 80, Fort Atkinson 48.
Team scores — boys: Fort Atkinson 77.5, Waunakee 58.5.
