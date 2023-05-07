STOUGHTON -- Fort Atkinson's boys and girls track and field teams combined for 13 top-five finishes at Friday's Stoughton Invitational.
In boys competition, freshman Grant Heagney took second in the 400-meter run in 52.35 seconds.
Sophomore Owen Geiger finished fourth in the 800 in 2:07.50 and senior teammate Aiden Worden was fifth (2:07.90).
Senior Anthony Henrichon was fifth in the 1,600 in 4:45.
The 3,200 relay team finished second in 8:24.
On the girls side, senior Mallory Gasper took second in the 200 in 26.74 and was fifth in the 100 in 13.02.
Sophomore Mykenna Gray took second in the discus with a throw of 110 feet, 10 inches and was fourth in the shot put (32-4). Junior Rebecca Christ was third in the discus (100-4) and sophomore Geneva Fisher got sixth in the shot put (31-5).
Senior Kaitlyn Burke was fifth in the 1,600 in 5:47. Sophomore Mary Worden was fifth in the 3,200 in 12:09.
The 3,200 relay team finished fourth in 10:33.
At the Arrowhead Myrhum Invitational on Saturday in Hartland, Fort junior Ben Stricker took 16th in the 1,600 in 4:33.66.
The Blackhawks compete at the Tom Mueller Invitational at Oregon High School on Friday starting at 4 p.m.
Team scores - girls: DeForest 112.5, Stoughton 78, Oregon 70, McFarland 61, Janesville Parker 60.5, Reedsburg 58, Madison La Follette 55, Fort Atkinson 47, Middleton 46, Janesville Craig 38.5, Elkhorn 38, Sun Prairie East 21.5, Milton 16.
Team scores - boys: Madison La Follette 102.5, Janesville Craig 73.5, Milton 69, McFarland 65, Oregon 63, Janesville Parker 63, DeForest 58, Reedsburg 52, Middleton 48, Fort Atkinson 34, Elkhorn 30, Stoughton 22, Sun Prairie East 15.
