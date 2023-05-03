STOUGHTON — Fort Atkinson’s girls and boys track and field teams each placed third at a Badger East quadrangular hosted by Stoughton on Tuesday.
Fort’s boys scored 55.5 points to finish behind Stoughton (80.5) and Monona Grove (68).
STOUGHTON — Fort Atkinson’s girls and boys track and field teams each placed third at a Badger East quadrangular hosted by Stoughton on Tuesday.
Fort’s boys scored 55.5 points to finish behind Stoughton (80.5) and Monona Grove (68).
Junior Evan Zachgo won the 300-meter hurdles in 46.99 seconds and junior teammate Hayden Kincaid finished second in 47.89.
The 400 relay team of freshman James Vernon, junior Eduardo Payano and seniors Mason Ebbert and Enrich Otte won in 46.91.
Sophomore Ben Evans was second in the high jump (5 feet, 4 inches) and sophomore teammate Ethan Leslie also cleared 5-4 and finished third.
Senior Jack Schepp was second in the pole vault (10-6).
Otte was second in the long jump with a leap of 17-8 3/4 and senior Cal Fettig was third (17-2 1/2).
Sophomore Lakyn Hintz placed second in the triple jump (35-4 1/2).
In girls competition, where Stoughton won with 80.5 points and Monona Grove (68) took second, the Blackhawks had a 55.5 score.
Sophomore Mykenna Gray won the shot put with a throw of 31 feet, 8 inches and took second in the discus (97-06). Junior Rebecca Christ was second in the shot put (29-5).
Senior Mallory Gasper won the long jump (14-7 1/4) and sophomore teammate Korynne Kutz took third (13-5). Kutz was second in the 100 in 13.11.
Freshman Savanna Hendrickson was third in the 200 in 30.44.
Sophomore Claire Kucken was second in the 800 in 2:49 and also took second in the 1,600 in 6:23. Freshman Ava Leurquin was third in the 1,600 in 6:24.
The 1,600 relay team of junior Nora Congdon, freshman Mya Wenhardt, senior Nelia Dondrille and sophomore Berlyn Zorn took second in 5:13.
Fort competes at the Stoughton Invitational on Friday.
Team scores — girls: Stoughton 80.5, Monona Grove 68, Fort Atkinson 55.5, Milton 17.
Team scores — boys: Monona Grove 109, Stoughton 76, Fort Atkinson 51, Milton 26.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.