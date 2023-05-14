OREGON -- Fort Atkinson's track and field teams combined for 10 top-five finishes at the Tom Mueller Invitational at Oregon High School on Friday.
Senior Mallory Gasper placed second in the girls 400-meter run in 1 minute, 2 seconds and took third in the long jump (15 feet, 5 inches).
Sophomore Mykenna Gray took second in the shot put with a throw of 32 feet, 2 inches, junior Rebecca Christ took third (31-9) and sophomore Geneva Fisher was fourth (31-7). Christ was also second in the discus (88-2).
In boys competition, junior Hayden Kincaid was second in the 300 hurdles in 44.38.
Junior Eduardo Payano was fifth in the 100 in 11.81, senior Mason Ebbert was fifth in the 200 in 24.45 and freshman James Vernon was seventh in 24.88. Junior Payton Wiesen was seventh in the 400 in 56.39.
Senior Michael Schwarz was fourth in the shot put (40-5) and sophomore Trace Hadler was seventh (39-10 1/4). Senior Cal Fettig was seventh in the long jump (18-0) and sophomore Lakyn Hintz tied for seventh in the triple jump (37-3 1/4).
Fort competes at the Badger East Conference meet on Tuesday at Monona Grove High School.
Team scores - girls: Platteville 105, Oregon 103, Baraboo 90.5, Mount Horeb 89, Stoughton 77, Madison Edgewood 58.5, Dodgeville/Mineral Point 54, Burlington 52, Fort Atkinson 42, Milton 23.
Team scores - boys: Oregon 105, Dodgeville/Mineral Point 97, Platteville 92.5, Mount Horeb 80, Baraboo 79.5, Milton 74.5, Stoughton 59, Madison Edgewood 38, Burlington 37, Fort Atkinson 36.5.
