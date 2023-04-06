Track and field: Fort Atkinson posts six top-three finishes at Gosling Indoor Open nateg Apr 6, 2023 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WATERTOWN -- Fort Atkinson's track and field team had six finishes of third of better at Thursday's Gosling Indoor Open at Watertown High School.Senior Trinity Wilson tied for second in the girls pole vault (8 feet).Sophomore Mykenna Gray was third in the shot put (30-11) and sophomore teammate Geneva Fisher took sixth (26-10).Senior Analisa Erb was sixth in the 55-meter hurdles in 11.47 seconds and also took sixth in the 200 hurdles (37.84).Junior Maddy Kontny was 10th in the 55-meter dash in 8.52.On the boys side, freshman Grant Heagney was second in the long jump (18-10 1/4) and freshman teammate Alex Ehleiter was fifth (17-11 1/2).Sophomore Ben Evans was third in the high jump (5-4) and sophomore teammate Ethan Leslie was fourth (5-2). Leslie was also sixth in the long jump (17-9 1/2).Junior Noah Baldry tied for third in the pole vault (11-0).Junior Hayden Kincaid was third in the 200 hurdles in 29.28 and junior teammate Evan Zachgo was fifth in 30.60. Zachgo was fifth in the 55-meter hurdles in 10.29.Sophomore Cooper Recob was sixth in the shot put (36-1 1/2) and senior teammate Michael Schwarz finished eighth (35-10 1/2). Senior Noah Horwath was ninth in the 400 in 1:01. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
