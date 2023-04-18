MILTON -- Fort Atkinson's track and field team won four events at Tuesday's Badger East quadrangular hosted by Milton High School.
Senior Mallory Gasper won the girls 100-meter dash in 13.43 seconds and placed second in the 200 (27.35).
Freshman Hannah Baldry won the 400 in 1:04 and senior teammate Kaitlyn Burke finished fourth in 1:09.
The 400 relay of senior Tessa Byrnes, junior Olivia O'Neill, freshman Savanna Hendrickson and junior Hilde Rue took second in 58.54.
Sophomore Mykenna Gray won the discus with a throw of 92 feet, 1/2 inch and placed second in the shot put with a mark of 31-4. Junior Rebecca Christ placed second in the discus (90-8 3/4) and fourth in the shot put (27-3).
In boys competition, freshman Grant Heagney won the 400 meters in 55.76 and senior teammate Ethan Larson took third (57.41).
The 800 relay of seniors Enrich Otte and Cal Fettig, freshman James Vernon and junior Eduardo Payano took second in 1:39.
Sophomore Owen Geiger finished third in the 800 in 2:07.
Junior Hayden Kincaid finished third in the 300 hurdles in 45.79 and junior Evan Zachgo was fourth (46.70).
Senior Paddy Keelty finished third in the shot put (44-7), sophomore Ben Evans was third in the high jump (5-6), senior Jack Schepp was third in the pole vault (9-6) and senior Giovanni Monte placed fourth in the 3,200 in 11:46.
Fort competes at the Monona Grove Invitational on Friday beginning at 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.