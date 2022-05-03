MONONA -- Fort Atkinson's boys and girls track and field teams both placed second at a Badger East Conference quadrangular hosted by Monona Grove on Tuesday.
The Fort boys won seven events, scoring 78 points, to finish behind only the Silver Eagles, who won 10 events and tallied 130 points.
FAHS senior Nolan Zachgo won both the 110-meter high hurdles in 16.13 seconds and 300 hurdles in 41.77.
Junior Aiden Worden won the 400 in 55.33, sophomore Ben Stricker won the 800 in 2:11.23 and senior Drew Evans won the shot put with a throw of 48 feet, 11 inches.
Fort's 800 relay won in 1:41.28 and its 1,600 relay won in 3:41.85.
Junior Jack Schepp was second in the pole vault (9-0) and Evans was second in the discus (135-05).
Sophomore Will Chapman was second in the 200 in 24.10, senior Preston Whitcomb was second in the 400 in 56.31, junior Anthony Henrichon was second in the 1,600 in 4.52:90 and junior teammate Ethan Larson was third in 4:54.30. Senior Jacob Ashland was third in the 100 in 11.72 and freshman Owen Geiger was third in the 800 in 2:15.08.
The Blackhawk girls won five events and scored 61 points. MG won the meet with 94 points, claiming eight events.
Senior Adyn Theriault won the 100-meter dash in 13.12 and junior teammate Mallory Gasper was second in 13.38. Gasper was second in the long jump (15-3 1/2) and Theriault placed third (15-0 3/4).
Senior Laurel Miller won the 800 in 2:30.86 and senior teammate Sophie Chapman was second (2:42.97).
Junior Trinity Wilson won the pole vault (8-0).
Fort's 400 relay won in 54.93 its 800 relay won in 1:55.62.
Junior Olivia Schafer was third in the 200 in 31.17 and freshman Mykenna Gray was third in the shot put (28-9).
The Blackhawks compete in an invitational hosted by McFarland on Friday starting at 4 p.m.
BADGER EAST CONFERENCE
MONONA GROVE QUAD
At Monona Grove
BOYS
Team scores—Monona Grove 130; Fort Atkinson 78; Milton 29.5; Stoughton 25.5.
100-meter dash—1, T. Dahlhauser, MG, :11.61; 200—1, Voss, MG, :23.19; 400—1, Worden, FA, :55.33. 800—1, Stricker, FA, 2:11.23. 1,600—1, Rogers, MG, 4:52.60. 3,200—1, Aro, MG, 10:34.65.
110 hurdles—1, Zachgo, FA, :16.13; 300 hurdles—1, Zachgo, FA, :41.77.
400 relay—1, Monona Grove, :44.53. 800 relay—1, Fort Atkinson, 1:41.28. 1,600 relay—1, Fort Atkinson, 3:41.85. 3,200 relay—1, Monona Grove, 11:58.64.
Pole vault—1, Zakery Zimmerman, Mil, 9-6; High jump—1, Bahr, MG, 5-8; Long jump—1, Markale Curry, MG, 20-3¼; Triple jump—1, Marcus Degroot, MG, 36-11.
Shot put—1, Drew Evans, FA, 48-11. Discus—1, Patrick Clark, MG, 144-1.
GIRLS
Team scores—Monona Grove 94; Fort Atkinson 61; Milton 58; Stoughton 23.
100-meter dash—1, Theriault, FA, :13.12. 200—1, Nelson, MG, :28.34. 400—1, Moreau, MG, 1:09.71. 800—1, Miller, FA, 2:30.86. 1,600—1, Yundt, MG, 5:45.10.
100 hurdles—1, Hogan, MG. 300 hurdles—1, Hogan, MG, :48.79.
400 relay—1, Fort Atkinson, :54.93. 800 relay—1, Fort Atkinson, 1:55.62. 1,600 relay—1, Monona Grove, 4:35.78.
Pole vault—1, Wilson, FA, 8-0. High jump—1, Tressa Shaw, Mil, 4-10. Long jump—1, Hogan, MG, 15-7½. Triple jump—1, Alyssa Fons, Mil, 31-6. Shot put—1, Holly Garber, Mil, 30-1¼. Discus—1, Jane Procter, MG, 101-2.
