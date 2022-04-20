Track and field: Fort's Drew Evans sets new school record in shot put Apr 20, 2022 39 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Fort Atkinson senior Drew Evans broke a 55-year-old school record in the shot put as the Blackhawks boys won a Badger-East Conference triangular at FAHS on Tuesday.Evans recorded a throw of 54 feet, 10 1/2 inches to set the new mark.Evans also won the discus for Fort's boys, who won eight events to score 66.5 points and narrowly top Edgewood (66) for first place.Senior Nolan Zachgo won the 110-meter high hurdles in 19.8 seconds and the 300 meter hurdles.Senior Jacob Ashland won the 100-meter dash in 11.6.Sophomore Ben Stricker won the 1,600 in 4:43.Fort's 400 relay of seniors Alec Courtier, Ashland, Scott Buchta and Evan Dudzek took first.Junior Anthony Henrichon won the 3,200.Fort Atkinson's girls scored 59 points, placing second with 59 points to Edgewood (83) while winning eight events.Senior Adyn Theriault swept the 100-meter dash (12.7) and the 200 meters, won the long jump and was on the winning 400 relay team with sophomore Maddy Kontny, junior Olivia Schafer and Gasper.Senior Sophie Chapman won the 800.Freshman Mary Worden won the 3,200.Junior Trinity Wilson won the pole vault.Senior Morgan Brown won the discus.Team scores - boys: Fort Atkinson 66.5, Edgewood 66, Milton 45.5.Team scores - girls: Edgewood 83, Fort Atkinson 59, Milton 35. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
