Fort Atkinson senior Drew Evans broke a 55-year-old school record in the shot put as the Blackhawks boys won a Badger-East Conference triangular at FAHS on Tuesday.

Evans recorded a throw of 54 feet, 10 1/2 inches to set the new mark.

Evans also won the discus for Fort's boys, who won eight events to score 66.5 points and narrowly top Edgewood (66) for first place.

Senior Nolan Zachgo won the 110-meter high hurdles in 19.8 seconds and the 300 meter hurdles.

Senior Jacob Ashland won the 100-meter dash in 11.6.

Sophomore Ben Stricker won the 1,600 in 4:43.

Fort's 400 relay of seniors Alec Courtier, Ashland, Scott Buchta and Evan Dudzek took first.

Junior Anthony Henrichon won the 3,200.

Fort Atkinson's girls scored 59 points, placing second with 59 points to Edgewood (83) while winning eight events.

Senior Adyn Theriault swept the 100-meter dash (12.7) and the 200 meters, won the long jump and was on the winning 400 relay team with sophomore Maddy Kontny, junior Olivia Schafer and Gasper.

Senior Sophie Chapman won the 800.

Freshman Mary Worden won the 3,200.

Junior Trinity Wilson won the pole vault.

Senior Morgan Brown won the discus.

Team scores - boys: Fort Atkinson 66.5, Edgewood 66, Milton 45.5.

Team scores - girls: Edgewood 83, Fort Atkinson 59, Milton 35.

Recommended for you

Load comments