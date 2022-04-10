WHITEWATER — Fort Atkinson’s Drew Evans and Cambridge’s Trey Colts each won events at the Wisconsin State Indoor Track and Field Championship at UW-Whitewater on Saturday.

Evans, a senior, claimed the shot put title with a throw of 53 feet, six inches to better Kimberly junior Ben Youngworth, who placed second, by eight inches.

Colts, a senior, won the triple jump with a mark of 45 feet, 9 1/2 inches and was fourth in the high jump (6-2).

Cambridge senior Carter Brown took 14th in the 400 in 54.09.

