SUN PRAIRIE -- Senior Nicholas Hottinger swept the hurdle events, leading the Jefferson boys track and field team at Friday's Paul Frank Invitational contested at Sun Prairie High School.
Hottinger won both the 110-meter high hurdles in 15.48 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 41.38 and senior teammate Marcus Owen was sixth in the 300 hurdles in 44.55.
Senior Brady Gotto won the 200-meter dash in 22.90 and was second in 100 in 11.23 to Franklin senior Daniel Martens, who finished in 11.22.
Senior Jesse Heller won the long jump (22-0).
The Eagles' 1,600 relay was third in 3:37.93.
Senior Mason Marin was eighth in the 1,600 in 4:47.69 and took eighth in the 3,200 in 10:24.85.
For Jefferson's girls, freshman Lexi Weinbrenner was 13th in the 3,200 in 13:13.41 and junior Jocelyn Ramirez was 14th in the 1,600 in 6:01.72.
For Lakeside Lutheran's boys team, sophomore Karsten Grundahl was second in the 800 in 2:06.87 and junior teammate Tyler Gresens was fourth in 2:08.61. Sophomore Cameron Weiland was fourth in the 3,200 in 10:08.16, senior Kyle Main placed fifth in the 100 in 11.35 and freshman Ben Krauklis was sixth in the 200 in 23.67.
The Warriors' 800 relay won in 1:31.71 and their 1,600 relay was second in 3:36.20.
In the field, junior David Taylor-Ebert was fifth in the discus (125-02) and junior Ben Buxa was sixth in the shot put (45-6).
For Lakeside's girls, senior Mya Hemling was third in the 400 in 1:03.58 and was sixth in the 200 in 27.34. Junior Marissa Duddeck was sixth in the long jump (15-5 1/2).
