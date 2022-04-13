EDGERTON -- Jefferson's boys and girls track and field teams each went 2-0, combining to win 17 events, at a Rock Valley double dual meet held at Edgerton High School on Tuesday.
The Eagles boys won nine events.
Senior Nicholas Hottinger won the 110 hurdles in 15.41 seconds and the 300 hurdles (42.17), senior Marcus Owen won the 800 meters in 2:12.76 and senior Sawyer Thorp won the 1,600 in 4:46.15.
The 400 relay of seniors Eddy Rodriguez and Ethan Dieckman, freshman Colton Krause and senior Brady Lehman won in 46.92. The 1,600 relay of senior Mason Marin, junior Aaron Johnson, freshman Kaleb Jose and Thorp won in 3:49.13.
In the field events, Lehman won the shot put with a throw of 40 feet, 8 inches, senior Andrew Gee won the pole vault (10-6) and senior Jesse Heller won the long jump (19-1).
Jefferson's girls won eight events.
Junior Jocelyn Ramirez won the 1,600 in 6:05.11 and junior Ashley Olmos-Garcia won the 300 hurdles (1:02.53).
The Eagles girls won three of the four relays. In the 400 relay, juniors Shelby Kaus and Emma Reidl, freshman Annika Bilau and junior Ayianna Johnson won in 54.97. The 800 relay of Olmos-Garcia, senior Tatiana Rios, sophomore Isabelle Hammonds and freshman Mackenzie Denton won in 2:08.40. The 1,600 relay of freshmen Ashley Osorio-Ramirez and Lexi Weinbrenner, Ramirez and Denton won in 4:48.20.
In the field events, Johnson won both the shot put (36 feet, 6 inches) and the discus (123-3) and senior Emily Zilisch won the pole vault, clearing 8-6.
The Eagles compete next at Clinton on Tuesday, April 19, at 4:30 p.m.
Team scores - boys: Jefferson 87, Edgerton 84; Jefferson 77, Beloit Turner 49; Beloit Turner 61, Edgerton 58.
Team scores - girls: Jefferson 91, Edgerton 37, Jefferson 97.5, Beloit Turner 40.5; Edgerton 57, Beloit Turner 55.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.