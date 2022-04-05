JEFFERSON -- Jefferson's girls track and field team won 10 events and the boys took first in eight events as the Eagles swept their home triangular on Tuesday.
The Eagles girls scored 85 points.
Junior Ayianna Johnson won the girls triple jump with a mark of 33 feet, one inch, the shot put (36-9), the discus (117-2) and was on the winning 800-meter relay along with junior Emma Riedl, sophomore Grace Behm and freshman Annika Bilau, which finished in 1 minute, 57.80 seconds.
Freshman Olivia Jennrich won the 1,600 in 6:26.44.
Junior Jocelyn Ramirez won the 3,200 in 13:28.71.
Junior Emma Roehl won the 100 high hurdles in 23.38.
Freshman Ashley Osorio-Ramirez won the 300 low hurdles in 1:03.49.
The 3,200 relay of Ramirez, Weinbrenner, junior Lauren Kopelke and freshman Annie Utrie won in 11:48.81.
Senior Emily Zilisch won the pole vault (9-0).
Jefferson's boys scored 60 points.
Senior Jesse Heller won the 100-meter dash in 11.67 and claimed the long jump (19-3).
Senior Sawyer Thorp won the 400 in 51.25 and was on the winning 3,200 relay with senior Mason Marin, junior Aaron Johnson and freshman Kaleb Jose, posting a time of 9:15.78. Marin was second in the 3,200 in 10:25.56.
Senior Nicholas Hottinger won the 110 high hurdles in 16.22 and the 300 intermediate hurdles in 43.65 and was on the winning 1,600 relay with Thorp, senior Eddy Rodriguez and junior Austin Gotto, which finished in 3:42.60.
Senior Andrew Gee won the pole vault (10-0).
Whitewater's boys team took first in six events, scoring 49 points to place second.
Senior Connor Sharlow won the 200 in 24.61.
Freshman Jack Hefty won the 3,200 in 10:11.31.
The Whippets' 400 relay of senior Andre McCullars and juniors Samuel Afah Annah, Adrian Rios and CJ Tomomitsu won in 51.91.
Sophomore Noah Coleman won the triple jump (33-6 1/2).
Junior Connor Raupp won the shot put (41-8).
Junior Jake Kuhlow won the discus (102-4).
Whitewater's girls won three events, scoring 42 points to place third.
Junior Kindyl Kilar won the 100 in 13.19 and junior teammate Madelynn Buehler (13.38) was second.
Senior Olive Coburn won the 200 in 28.79.
The Whippets' 400 relay of freshman A'lani Rogers, Coburn, Buehler and Kilar won in 53.29.
The Eagles compete at the McFarland Invitational on Saturday beginning at 2 p.m., while the Whippets compete in a quadrangular at Big Foot on Tuesday, April 12, at 4:30 p.m.
Team scores - girls: Jefferson 85, East Troy 45, Whitewater 42.
Team scores - boys: Jefferson 60, Whitewater 49, East Troy 45.
