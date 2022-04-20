CLINTON -- Jefferson's boys track and field team took home first place finishes in 12 events, earning the team title at Tuesday's Clinton quadrangular.
The Eagles boys scored 126.5 points. Clinton (106) took second.
Senior Brady Gotto won the 100 meter dash in 11.30 seconds, also winning 200 (23.14). Senior Eddy Rodriguez was second in the 200 in 24.48.
Senior Sawyer Thorp won the 400 in 51.34 and senior Mason Marin won the 1,600 in 4:50.49.
Senior Nicholas Hottinger took first in the 110 high hurdles in 15.75 and the 300 hurdles (42.97). Senior Marcus Owen was second in the 300 hurdles in 44.98.
The Eagles won three of the four relays. The 400 relay of seniors Jesse Heller, Ethan Dieckman and Brady Lehman and junior Paden Phillips won in 47.72. The 800 relay of freshmen Isaac Schoenherr and Ryan Haffelder and juniors Jackson Horton and Austin Gotto won in 1:43.17. The 1,600 relay of Marin, Owen, Thorp and Austin Gotto won in 3:39.72.
In the field, senior Andrew Gee won the pole vault, clearing 11 feet. Senior Brady Lehman won the shot put (42 feet, 11 inches). Phillips won the triple jump with a mark of 38-4 1/2.
Jefferson's girls scored 99 points and took second to Clinton (109).
Junior Ayianna Johnson earned all three of the teams' victories in the field. She won the discus (134-2), the shot put (38-5 3/4) and the triple jump (33-3). Johnson was second in the 200 in 28.55.
Junior Lauren Kopelke was second in the 400 in 1:14.75. Freshman Lexi Weinbrenner was second in the 800 in 2:42.45. Freshman Olivia Jennrich was second in the 1,600 in 6:13.02. Junior Jocelyn Ramirez was second in the 3,200 in 13:07.90. Sophomore Libby Krause was second in the shot put (23-7) and sophomore Jena Lenz was second in the discus (85-11 1/2).
CLINTON QUAD
BOYS
Team scores—Jefferson 126.5, Clinton 106; Edgerton 57; East Troy 54; Poplar Grove (Ill.) North Boone 24.5.
Event winners, top performers
100-meter dash—1, Gotto, J, :11.30; 2, Beau Allison, Edg, :11.67.
200—1, Gotto, J, :23.14.
400—1, Thorp, J, :51.34.
800—1, Nicholas Dillman, Edg, 2:13.36.
1,600—1, Marin, J, 4:50.49; 2, Dillman, Edg, 4:50.99.
3,200—1, Reagan Flickinger, C, 10:49.50; 2, Jost Hornbostel, Cli, 10:56.67.
110 hurdles—1, Hottinger, J,:15.75; 2, Jose Gonzalez, Edg, :20.10; 3, Kerrigan Conway, C, :20.32.
300 hurdles—1, Hottinger, J, :42.97.
400 relay—1, Jefferson, :47.72; 2, Clinton, :50.04.
800 relay—1, Jefferson, 1:43.17; 3, Clinton, 1:43.21.
1,600 relay—1, Jefferson, 3:39.72; 3, Clinton, 4:00.44.
3,200 relay—1, Clinton (Cody Sullivan, Flickinger, Hornbostel, Hunter Greer), 8:58.52; 3, Edgerton, 10:29.83.
Pole vault—1, Gee, J, 11-0; 2, Dorian Phillips, C, 10-6; 3, Braden Troeger, Edg, 10-0.
High jump—1, Sawyer Weisensel, C, 5-6; 2, Peyton Bingham, C, 5-4; 3, Cole Langer, 5-2, Edg.
Long jump—1, Mueller, ET, 19-6; 2, Beau Allison, Edg, 18-10 ½; 3, Bingham, C, 18-2½.
Triple jump—1, Phillips, J, 38-4 ½; 2, Bingham, C, 37-0; 3, Weisensel, C, 35-6.
Shot put—1, Lehman, J, 42-11; 2, Owen Douglas, C, 40-4¾; 3, Jared Howard, C, 40-3¼.
Discus—1, Braden Troeger, Edg, 114-6; 3, Owen Douglas, Cli, 103-5.
GIRLS
Team scores—Clinton 109; Jefferson 99; East Troy 58; Poplar Grove (Ill.) North Boone 56; Edgerton 35.
Event winners, area top-three performers
100-meter dash—1, Sylvia Johansen, C, :12.71.
200—1, Johansen, C, :27.20.
400—1, Rondeau, ET, 1:04.93.
800—1, Pluess, ET, 2:40.10; 3, Ava Mueller, C, 2:45.86.
1,600—1, Paige Damman, C, 5:53.05.
3,200—1, Emma Maley, C, 13:04.90.
100 hurdles—1, Kiki Pfeifer, C, :18.39; 2, Cianna Vendrell-Nolen, Edg, :19.48.
300 hurdles—1, Haselhorst, PG, :56.67; 2, Pfeifer, C, :56.81.
400 relay—1, Clinton (Hahn, Pfeifer, Beals, Shinkus), :56.85.
800 relay—1, Poplar Grove, 2:00.24; 2, Clinton, 2:03.64.
1,600 relay—1, East Troy, 4:37.11; 2, Clinton, 4:42.83.
3,200 relay—1, Clinton (Ava Mueller, Emma Maly, Hannah Hahn, Paige Damman), 11:12.64.
Pole vault—1, Jillian Huisheere, C, 8-6; 2, Carmen Gresens, Edg, 8-0; 3, Emma Seblom, Edg, 6-0.
High jump—1, Ford, PG, 4-6; 2, Zada Maly, C, 4-6.
Long jump—1, Sylvia Johansen, C, 15-1; 3, Kylie Cornett, Edg, 14-1½.
Triple jump—1, Johnson, J, 33-3; 3, Mallory Shinkus, C, 28-1 ¼.
Shot put—1, Johnson, J, 38-5¾; 2, Madyson Lo, Edg, 28-11.
Discus—1, Johnson, J, 134-2; 3, Madisen Zych, Edg, 83-6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.