EVANSVILLE — Jefferson’s boys track and field team won eight events, placing first with 61.5 points at Tuesday’s Rock Valley quadrangular hosted by Evansville.
Senior Eddy Rodriguez won the 100 meters in 11.4 seconds and junior teammate Paden Phillips (11.5) placed second. Phillips was also second in the 200 (24.0).
Freshman Kaleb Jose won the 800 meters in 2:27 and junior teammate Aaron Johnson was second in 2:29.3.
Senior Mason Marin won the 3,200 in 10:21.3 and senior Nicholas Hottinger won the 300 high hurdles in 42.6.
The Eagles 400 relay of seniors Jesse Heller, Brady Lehman, Rodriguez and Brady Gotto won in 44.9. Heller, Lehman, Gotto and senior Sawyer Thorp won the 800 relay in 1:35. Gotto, senior Marcus Owen, Rodriguez and Lehman won the 1,600 relay in 3:37.6.
Heller won the long jump with a mark of 18 feet, 8 1/2 inches and senior Andrew Gee was second in the pole vault (10-6).
Jefferson’s girls scored 46 points, placing second while winning five events.
Junior Emma Reidl won the 200 meters in 29.3 and sophomore teammate Grace Behm was second in 30.1. Freshman Lexi Weinbrenner won the 800 meters in 2:44.5 and freshman teammate Olivia Jennrich was second (2:49.3). Weinbrenner also won the 1,600 by a tenth of a second in 6:01.2. Junior Jocelyn Ramirez was second in the 3,200 in 13:18.3.
The 400 relay of freshman Annika Bilau, Reidl, freshman Mackenzie Denton and Behm won in 57.5.
Senior Emily Zilisch won the pole vault (8-6) and Reidl was second in the long jump (14-4 1/2).
Jefferson competes in the Paul Frank Invitational at Sun Prairie High School on Friday starting at 4:30 p.m.
EVANSVILLE QUAD
BOYS
Team scores—Jefferson 61.5; Evansville 51.5; Brodhead/Juda 29; Orfordville Parkview 12.
Event winners
100-meter dash—1, Rodriguez, J, :11.4. 200—1, Brady Burns, BrJ, :23.9. 400—1, Nathan Engen, BrJ, :56.1. 800—1, Jose, J, 2:27.0. 1,600—1, Drew Everson, E, 5:12.6. 3,200—1, Marin, J, 10:21.3. 300 hurdles—1, Hottinger, J, :42.6.
400 relay—1, Jefferson, :44.9. 800 relay—1, Jefferson, 1:35.0. 1,600 relay—1, Jefferson, 3:37.6. 3,200 relay—1, Evansville (William Gallagher, Everson, Noah Deml, Blake Elliott), 9:32.8.
Pole vault—1, Gunner Katzenmeyer, E, 11-0. High jump—1, Josiah Engen, BrJ, 5-10. Long jump—1, Heller, J, 18-8½. Triple jump—1, Noah Flood-Elyafi, OP, 41-2½.
Shot put—1, Blake Matthys, BrJ, 43-4. Discus—1, Qwin Korfmacker, E, 105-5.
GIRLS
Team scores—Brodhead/Juda 65; Jefferson 46; Evansville 40; Orfordville Parkview 7.
Event winners
100-meter dash—1, Jada Burkhalter, BrJ, :13.0. 200—1, Reidl, J, :29.3. 400—1, Kalaena Riemer, BrJ, 1:05.2. 800—1, Weinbrenner, J, 2:44.5. 1,600—1, Weinbrenner, J, 6:01.2. 3,200—1, Rosemary Gallagher, E, 12:45.7.
100 hurdles—1, Danielle Kroll, E, :18.9. 300 hurdles—1, Gabi Ryser, BrJ, 1:02.5.
400 relay—1, Jefferson, :57.5. 800 relay—1, Brodhead/Juda (Jada Burkhalter, Addison Yates, Ellie Yates, Stella Arn), 1:55.4. 1,600 relay—1, Evansville (Jer’Novia Hermanson, Danielle Kroll, Rachael Klitzman, Sydney Hazard), 4:45.4. 3,200 relay—1, Evansville (Kelsey Deegan, Gallagher, Alyssa Tofte, Hazard), 11:59.0.
Pole vault—1, Emily Zilisch, J, 8-6. High jump—1, Addison Yates, BrJ, 4-8. Long jump—1, Addison Yates, BrJ, 15-2. Triple jump—1, Ellie Yates, BrJ, 31-11.
Shot put—1, Onni Williams, BrJ, 31-2. Discus—1, Kirsten Fish, BrJ, 92-1.
