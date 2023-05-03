WHITEWATER -- Jefferson's track and field teams won seven events, including six by the girls team, at a Rock Valley triangular hosted by Whitewater High School on Tuesday.
The Eagle girls tied with East Troy for first place with 60 points, both narrowly edging out Whitewater (56).
Jefferson senior Ayianna Johnson won the shot put with a throw of 37 feet, 4 inches and the discus with a mark of 128-4.
Senior Jocelyn Ramirez won the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 40 seconds and sophomore Lexi Weinbrenner won the 3,200 in 14:31. Junior Emily Boucher took second in the 3,200 in 16:15.
The 800 relay team of sophomores Mackenzie Denton and Annika Bilau, senior Alex Ostopowicz and freshman Addy Nelson won in 2:04. The 3,200 relay of Weinbrenner, sophomore Annie Utrie, Boucher and senior Lauren Kopelke won in 12:48.
The 400 relay of freshman Olivia Weinbrenner, Bilau, Denton and Nelson took second in 56.6. The 1,600 relay of Kopelke, Ramirez, sophomore Olivia Jennrich and Denton took second in 5:03. Jennrich was second in the 1,600 in 6:29.
Junior Alexis Dobson took second in the shot put (32-6 1/2), junior Isabelle Hammonds was second in the high jump (4-4) and Bilau was second in the long jump (14-4).
In boys competition, where Jefferson finished third, sophomore Derek Morrison won the 3,200 in 11:48.
Sophomore Colton Krause finished second in the 100 in 23.1.
The 400 relay team of sophomore Ryan Haffelder, freshmen Jake Kerkenbush and Ronan O'Reilly and Krause took second in 50.6. The 800 relay of freshman Mac Riemenschneider, sophomore Quade Wolter and freshmen Logan LeMaster and Xavier Lueker took second in 2:00. The 3,200 relay of senior Aaron Johnson and sophomores Brady Gehring, Quinn Rundle and Morrison got second in 10:11.
"We had too many personal records again to count," Jefferson track and field coach Doug Siegert said. "Anyone who PR'ed had the attitude that the weather wouldn't change how they competed.
"Hayden Niebler threw almost a two-foot PR in the shot put and over a three-foot PR in the discus. We had so many sprinters PR in their events. It is great to see times dropping. Emma Roehl ran a season PR in the 100 hurdles. It was amazing to watch high jump, into the wind, and still get Alex Rue to PR while Alex Ostopowicz and Kiernan Kawleski tied their PR's.
"We must say that the distance crew absolutely fought, battled and clawed for each step of their races. To compete in that wind and not hear any of them complain about their race is exactly how we approach practice, meets and life. Do not worry about the things we can not control!"
WHITEWATER BOYS WIN
Whitewater's boys team won 12 events, scoring 93.5 points to handily take first place.
Junior Ethan Dugan won the 200 in 23.0 by one one-hundredth of a second.
Sophomore Jack Hefty won the 400 in 55.6 and ran on two winning relay teams.
Junior Quincy Boudreau won the 110 hurdles in 21.1 and freshman David Enns was second in 21.3.
Sophomore Avi Kalra won the 300 hurdles in 53.6 and Enns was second in 54.4.
Senior Connor Raupp won the discus (142-2). Senior Jake Kuhlow finished second in the discus (123-2) and the shot put (43 1/2).
Junior Jaylyn Ewing won the high jump (5-2).
Senior CJ Tomomitsu won the pole vault (9-6) and senior Cole Schlicher took second (8-0).
Junior David Rubio won the long jump (17-8).
The Whippets swept the four relay races. The 400 relay team of freshman Ke'Naz McHenry, sophomore Ty Hagedorn, freshman Akamion McHenry and Rubio won in 49.9. The same quartet won the 800 relay in 1:45.
The 1,600 relay of Hefty, junior Nate Holden, sophomore Miles Nickelsburg and freshman Chad Hein won in 3:56. The same quartet won the 3,200 relay in 9:24.
Junior Nate Black took second in the 100 in 11.4, losing a photo finish to senior Aidan Miller of East Troy, and sophomore Onyx Thompson took second in the 3,200 in 13:44.
The Whippet girls won seven events, including six on the track.
Senior Madelynn Buehler won the 100 in a photo finish over senior teammate Kindyl Kilar. Both posted times of 12.7, finishing one one-hundredth of a second ahead of third place.
Sophomore Nola Coburn won the 400 in 1:09 and took second in the 800 in 2:55.
Sophomore Athena Soto won the 1,600 in 6:23.
Sophomore Carley Boudreau won the 300 hurdles in 1:00 and freshman Mya Graves-Koran finished second in 1:09.
Senior Evie Troxel won the pole vault (7-6).
The 400 relay team of senior Emma Weigel, Buehler, sophomore Calli Grosinske and Kilar won in 51.7. The 1,600 relay of Grosinske, Coburn, senior Paula Wilms and freshman Cara Yang won in 4:47.
The 800 relay of Wilms, sophomores A'Lani Ross and Ava Alvarado and senior Zuzana Pastrova took second in 2:08.
Senior Izzy Dieter took second in the discus (98-4).
The Eagles and Whippets compete at the Tider Invitational in Edgerton on Friday.
Team scores - girls: Jefferson 60, East Troy 60, Whitewater 56.
Team scores - boys: Whitewater 93.5, East Troy 49.5, Jefferson 26.
