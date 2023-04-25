BRODHEAD -- Jefferson's track and field teams won five events, including four by the girls team, at Tuesday's Rock Valley triple dual meet held at Brodhead High School.
Jefferson's girls team beat Evansville 68-54 and fell to Brodhead/Juda, 69-58.
Senior Ayianna Johnson won the discus with a throw of 140 feet, 4 inches and also claimed the shot put with a mark of 37-2.
Senior Jocelyn Ramirez won the 400 in 1 minute, 8 seconds.
Freshman Addy Nelson won the triple jump (30-3 1/4) and freshman Olivia Weinbrenner took second (27-3 3/4). Nelson placed second in the 200 in 30.3.
Sophomore Lexi Weinbrenner took second in the 800 in 2:49.
Sophomore Annika Bilau finished second in the 100 in 14.5.
Senior Alex Ostopowicz took second in the pole vault (7-6).
The 400 relay team of sophomore Ashley Osorio-Ramirez, Bilau, Olivia Weinbrenner and junior Isabelle Hammonds finished second in 57.8.
Osorio-Ramirez, sophomore Olivia Jennrich, Ramirez and Bilau finished second in the 1,600 relay in 4:58.
The 3,200 relay team of Lexi Weinbrenner, freshman Kiernan Kawleski, Ramirez and Jennrich took second in 11:36.
In boys competition, where the Eagles lost to Evansville 98-38 and fell to Brodhead/Juda 87-43, the 800 relay team of junior Alek Kuykendall, sophomore Kaden Pettegrew and freshmen Jake Kerkenbush and Ronan O'Reilly won in 1:45. O'Reilly was second in the long jump (15-8 1/4).
Sophomore Derek Morrison finished second in the 1,600 in 5:10 and freshman Logan LeMaster took second in the 300 hurdles in 55.5.
Jefferson's 400 relay team of freshman Xavier Lueker, sophomores Caden Pagenkopf and Quade Wolter and LeMaster finished second in 55.0.
The 1,600 relay team of Morrison, senior Austin Gotto, Kerkenbush and junior Jonathon Ellifson finished second in 3:54.
The 3,200 relay team of seniors Aaron Johnson and Brandon Tully, freshman Ben Armstrong and sophomore Patrick Sande finished second in 10:11.
The Eagles compete at the Paul Frank Invitational at Sun Prairie East High School on Friday.
Dual results - girls: Jefferson 68, Evansville 54; Brodhead/Juda 69, Jefferson 58; Brodhead/Juda 77, Evansville 54.
Dual results - boys: Evansville 98, Jefferson 38; Brodhead/Juda 87, Jefferson 43; Brodhead/Juda 72, Evansville 71.
