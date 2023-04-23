DEERFIELD -- Lake Mills' boys track and field team won three events, adding four second place finishes, en route to placing third at Friday's Deerfield Invite.
Junior Nathan Brzowski won the 110-meter high hurdles in 18.04 seconds.
Sophomore Tommy Cassady won the shot put with a throw of 42 feet, 6 inches and finished second in the discus (110-6).
The 3,200 relay of sophomores Saul Lopez, Max Kressner and Clovis Cormier-Tardiff and senior Levi Kopp won in 9:49.
The 400 relay team placed second in 47.51, the 800 relay got second in 1:39 and the 1,600 relay took second in 3:51.
Sophomore Braxton Walter was third in the 1,600 in 5:15.86 and senior Landon Dierkes finished fourth (5:15.94).
In girls competition, the L-Cats' Savannah Overhouse, a sophomore, finished third in the 1,600 in 6:35 and took fourth in the 800 (2:59). Sophomore Nina Sehmer was fourth in the 300 hurdles in 58.17.
Gillian Thompson led Cambridge's girls team with three finishes of third or better. She finished second in the 400 in 1:06 and the long jump (14-9 1/2) and placed third in the 800 in 2:44.
Mallorri Buonincontro took second in the pole vault, clearing 7 feet.
Malina Schneider finished third in the 100 hurdles (19.6) and Ava Williams finished third in the 300 hurdles (57.25).
Mara Brown took fourth in the 200 (29.68) and the high jump (4-4).
Amanda Punsel was second in the shot put (29-5) and fourth in the discus (84-6).
The 800 relay finished third in 2:01.
For Cambridge's boys team, Elliott Kozler won the high jump with a mark of 5-8.
Drew Holzhueter finished second in the 110 hurdles in 18.26 and the 300 hurdles (44.78). Perry Thompson finished fourth in the 110 hurdles (20.51).
Sophomore Anna Snorek won the 200 meter dash in 28.26 and the 400 in 1:05. Junior Lainey Fredrick took third in the 400 (1:07) and the 100 (14.55).
Freshman Arden Hyatt won the triple jump (32-2 1/2), took second in the 300 hurdles (57.11) and placed fourth in the 100 hurdles (19.82).
On the boys side, sophomore Xavier Mishler won the triple jump (39-9 1/4).
Junior Anton Temple placed second in the 200 (24.94) and the 400 (55.44).
Mishler finished fourth in the 400 in 58.12, junior Chris Carlson was fourth in the 300 hurdles in 47.17 and sophomore Gavyn Schaefer was fourth in the discus (102-05).
Team scores - girls: Belleville 189, Deerfield 122, Abundant Life Christian 109, Cambridge 88, Palmyra-Eagle 63, Marshall 37, Lake Mills 29.
Team scores - boys: Belleville 170.33, Deerfield 127, Lake Mills 94.33, Abundant Life Christian 84, Marshall 75.33, Palmyra-Eagle 58, Kenosha Christian Life 37, Cambridge 35.
(0) comments
