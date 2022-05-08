DEERFIELD — Lake Mills earned top three finishes in three out of four relay events to place second among boys teams at the Deerfield Track Classic on Friday.
Senior Kyle Popowski won the 110 high hurdles in 15.78 seconds and took second in the 300 hurdles in 41.56.
Senior Carson Lund took second in the triple jump (43 feet, 4 inches) and third in the long jump (20-6).
The 400 relay team of Lund, senior Dylan Johnson, sophomore Matthew Stenbroten and junior J.P. Rguig won in 44.95. The 800 relay team of junior Trysten Theide, Johnson, Stenbroten and Rguig placed third in 1:37.73. The 1,600 relay team of Lund, freshman AJ Bender and seniors Isaac Lambert and Popowski also took third in 3:41.69.
The Lake Mills girls placed seventh.
Senior Abigail Toepfer placed third in the long jump (16-8 1/2) and senior Meghann Christian took third in the discus (107-05) to lead the L-Cats.
COLTS, HUFFMAN LEAD BLUE JAYS
The Cambridge track and field team won three events as the boys finished third and the girls placed ninth at the 33rd Annual Deerfield Track Classic on Friday.
For the boys, who scored 79.5 points, senior Carter Brown won the 200-meter dash in 23.38 seconds and senior Trey Colts won in the high jump, clearing 6 feet, 6 inches, and claimed the triple jump (45 feet, 2 1/2 inches). Colts finished second in the 100-meter dash in 11.43.
The 400 relay team of Colts, Brown and seniors Sully Schliekau and Aidan Schroeder took second in 45.16.
Senior Zach Huffman took second in the 1,600 in 4:31.96 and was second in the 3,200 in 10:07.62.
Junior Elliot Kolzer finished second in the high jump (5-11), Brown was fourth in the triple jump (39-9) and senior Roman Leto tied for fifth in the pole vault (9-0).
For the girls, who scored 35 points, junior Gillian Thompson was third in the 400 in 1:05.76, took fourth in the 200 in 28.88 and placed fourth in the triple jump (30-3 3/4).
Sophomore Mara Brown was fourth in the 800 in 2:32.50 and junior Bella Hollis took fifth in the pole vault (7-0).
Johnson Creek’s girls finished 11th.
Senior Adriell Patterson took second in the 300 hurdles (51.31) and was third in the pole vault (7-6).
The 400 relay team of junior Brooklyn Paterson, senior Denalyn Siewert, freshman Dominque Patterson and junior Brittany Rue placed third in 53.76. The 800 relay team of Adriell Patterson, Siewert, Brooklyn Patterson and Rue also placed third in 1:53.46.
Senior Erik Sanchez took sixth in the discus (111-09) to lead Johnson Creek’s boys.
Team scores — boys: Sugar River 102.5, Lake Mills 83, Cambridge 79.5, Deerfield 77, Omro 77, Columbus 74, Marshall 58, Darlington 46, Wisconsin Heights 44, Valley Christian 24, Madison Tri-Op 18, Albany 7, Pecatonica/Argyle 6, Johnson Creek 4, Rio 1.
Team scores — girls: Sugar River 124, Columbus 116, Darlington 65, Deerfield 60, Madison Tri-Op 46, Wisconsin Heights 40, Lake Mills 38, Omro 36, Cambridge 35, Albany 34, Johnson Creek 32, Valley Christian 28, Faith Christian 18, Rio 17, Marshall 7, Pecatonica/Argyle 6.
