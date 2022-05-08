FOND DU LAC — Lakeside Lutheran’s boys won the Lutheran Invitational (LIT) with 184 points on Friday at Fox Valley Lutheran High School.
Kyle Main won the 100 meter dash in 22.62 seconds and took second in the 100 (11.19) and long jump (20 feet, 9 3/4 inches) to pace the Warriors.
Karsten Grundahl won the 1,600 in 4:36.42. In the 800, Grundahl took second (2:00.82) while Tyler Gresens was third (2:06). Cameron Weiland placed second in the 3,200 in 10:12.89.
Ben Buxa won the shot put (44-2 1/4) and was third in the discus (126-01) while David Taylor-Evert won the discus (134-02) and was second in the shot put (43-11 1/2).
Caleb Andrews placed second in the high jump (6-2). Daniel Ertman was third in the 400 (53.97).
The 400 relay team of Spencer Sturgill, Jay Yahnke, Ben Krauklis and Isaiah Sampson won in 44.77. The 800 relay team of Jameson Schmidt, Krauklis, Alex Reinke and Main won in 1:32.19. The 3,200 relay team of Nate Krenke, Dahlie, Arnold Rupnow and Gresens placed second in 8:34.68. The 1,600 relay team of Ertman, Tyler Dahlie, Ethan Schultz and Reinke took third in 3:39.68.
Lakeside’s girls finished fourth with 72 points.
The 400 relay team of Carly Paske, Wedmerline Schulz, Madelyn Vanderhoof and Cecelia Krahn placed second in 54.41. The 800 relay team of Paske, Vanderhoof, Krahn and Mya Hemling was second in 1:54.89.
Abigail Minning was third in the 800 (2:39.75). Marissa Duddeck was second in the triple jump (32-2) and third in the long jump (15-2).
Team scores — boys: Lakeside Lutheran 184, Fox Valley Lutheran 156, Luther Prep 98, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 90, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 76, Shoreland Lutheran 73.
Team scores — girls: Fox Valley Lutheran 197, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 169, Luther Prep 132.5, Lakeside Lutheran 72, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 59, Shoreland Lutheran 37.5.
