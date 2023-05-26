Karsten Grundahl of Lakeside Lutheran (left) makes a last-lap pass on McFarland's Spencer Alf in the boys 3,200-meter relay at Thursday's WIAA Division 2 sectional in McFarland. The Warriors' relay team of junior Cameron Weiland, senior Tyler Gresens, junior Mark Garcia and Grundahl won in 8 minutes, 08.87 seconds.
Whitewater senior Madelynn Buehler (middle) runs in the preliminaries of the girls 100-meter dash during a WIAA Division 2 sectional in McFarland on Thursday. Buehler placed second in the 100 finals in 12.42 seconds and also ran on the Whippets' victorious 400 and 800 relay teams.
Whitewater senior Kindyl Kilar (right) competes in the preliminaries of the girls 200-meter dash during Thursday's WIAA Division 2 sectional in McFarland. Kilar took second in the finals in 26.01 seconds and also ran on the Whippets' victorious 400 and 800 relay teams.
Karsten Grundahl of Lakeside Lutheran (left) makes a last-lap pass on McFarland's Spencer Alf in the boys 3,200-meter relay at Thursday's WIAA Division 2 sectional in McFarland. The Warriors' relay team of junior Cameron Weiland, senior Tyler Gresens, junior Mark Garcia and Grundahl won in 8 minutes, 08.87 seconds.
Whitewater senior Madelynn Buehler (middle) runs in the preliminaries of the girls 100-meter dash during a WIAA Division 2 sectional in McFarland on Thursday. Buehler placed second in the 100 finals in 12.42 seconds and also ran on the Whippets' victorious 400 and 800 relay teams.
Whitewater senior Kindyl Kilar (right) competes in the preliminaries of the girls 200-meter dash during Thursday's WIAA Division 2 sectional in McFarland. Kilar took second in the finals in 26.01 seconds and also ran on the Whippets' victorious 400 and 800 relay teams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.