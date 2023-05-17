MARSHALL — Lakeside Lutheran’s boys track and field team won the Capitol Conference meet with 162 points on Tuesday.
The 3,200 relay team of Mark Garcia, Arnold Rupnow, Josh Hecht and Tyler Gresens won by eight seconds in 8 minutes, 42.75 seconds.
Ben Krauklis won a photo finish with Lodi’s Aiden Groskopf to win the 100-meter dash in 11.35 seconds. Alex Reinke won a photo finish with Luther Prep’s Lucas Holtz to win the 200 in 22.02.
Karsten Grundahl won the 800 in 2:02.30 and placed third in the 1,600 in 4:32.31.
The 800 relay team of Jay Yahnke, Issiah Sampson, Reinke and Krauklis won in 1:32.17.
Rupnow placed second in the 3,200 in 10:07.
Daniel Ertman placed third in the 400 in 53.64. Gresens was third in the 800 in 2:04. Junior Cameron Weiland took fourth in the 1,600 in 4:36. Junior Mark Garcia placed fourth in the 3,200 in 10:15. Junior Joey Dretske took fourth in the 110 hurdles in 16.97.
The 400 relay team of Yahnke, Dane McIlvain, Tyler Tauscheck and Sampson finished third in 45.63.
The 1,600 relay team of Krauklis, Tyler Dahlie, Reinke and Grundahl won in 3:27.30.
Ben Buxa won the discus (158 feet, 11 inches) and shot put (49-11).
Dahlie placed second in the high jump (6-1) and third in the triple jump (41-11).
Nolan Schweighardt placed second in the pole vault (12-0).
Ethan Schuetz finished third in the long jump (18-7).
The Lake Mills boys scored 27 points.
The 3,200 relay team of Jack Phillips, Landon Dierkes, Braxton Walter and Max Kressner placed second in 8:42.75.
Sophomore Tommy Cassady was fourth in the shot put (44-7).
In girls competition, senior Ali Dean was fourth in the triple jump (31-1 3/4).
Lakeside’s girls placed fifth with 88 points.
The 3,200 relay team of Paige Krahn, Ashley Rosenau, Natalie Punzel and Abigail Minning took second in 10:50.34.
Molly Weidenfeld placed third in the 1,600 in 5:45.76.
The 800 relay team of Madelyn Vanderhoof, Cecelia Krahn, Claire Heinrich and Sophia Rhyner took third in 53.75.
The 1,600 relay team of Abigail Minning and Mara Minning, Ellie Griffin and Amelia Povich placed second in 4:29.82.
Marissa Duddeck placed second in the triple jump (33-2 1/2).
Brielle Leis won the shot put (35-5).
“Our kids had a very good night tonight, both boys and girls,” Lakeside track and field coach Justin Vanderhoof said. “Over 70 percent of them PR’d, they overcame a few illnesses, and set another school record (our third on the season).
“This has been a special season so far. First Karsten Grundahl, then the boys 4x800, and now Alex Reinke set new school records. We expect a few more to fall yet before we are done.
“It is such a blessing to coach these kids. I am running out of ways to describe how much fun it is each day. I am extremely excited for the opportunities ahead of them in the postseason.”
Lakeside Lutheran and Lake Mills compete at the Division 2 Waupun regional next Monday.
For Cambridge, sophomore Drew Holzhueter was fourth in the boys 300 hurdles in 43.76.
Senior Gillian Thompson was fourth in the girls 400 in 1:05.
Team scores — boys: Lakeside Lutheran 162, Lodi 132, Sugar River 110, Luther Prep 93, Columbus 75, Marshall 44, Lake Mills 27, Poynette 20, Wisconsin Heights 18, Cambridge 10.5, Waterloo 10.5.
Team scores — girls: Lodi 157, Luther Prep 111, Columbus 108, Sugar River 91.5, Lakeside Lutheran 88, Marshall 43, Poynette 42.5, Cambridge 23, Lake Mills 20, Wisconsin Heights 8, Waterloo 7.
