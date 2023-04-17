CAMBRIDGE -- Lakeside Lutheran's track and field teams swept a Capitol Conference double dual on Tuesday, April 11.
Lakeside's boys defeated Lake Mills 95-48, while the girls defeated Lake Mills 90-37. Waterloo beat Cambridge's boys 102-39 while Cambridge's girls were victorious over Waterloo 83-48.
The Warrior boys earned first place finishes in 12 events.
Sophomore Ben Krauklis won the 100 meter dash in 11.71 seconds.
Senior Jay Yahnke was second in the 200 (24.65) and third in the long jump (17 feet, 5 1/2 inches).
Sophomore Jonathan Schmidt was second in the 400 (58.16).
Junior Gideon Ewerdt won the 800 in 2:07.84 while senior Arnold Rupnow was second in 2:08.35. Junior Josh Hecht won the 1,600 in 5:03.29 followed by freshman Grant Schmid in 5:27.43.
Junior Joey Dretske won the 300 intermediate hurdles in 46.51 and took third in the 110 high hurdles in 19.35.
Lakeside won the 400 relay in 45.51, the 800 relay in 1:38.11, the 1,600 relay in 3:37.25 and the 3,200 relay in 8:24.31.
Sophomores Tyler Dahlie and Joah Robinson finished second and third in the high jump at 5-foot-6 and 5-4, respectively. Sophomore Jonathan Schmidt won the triple jump (35-11 1/2) while sophomore Josef Rupnow was third (35-1).
Sophomore Noah Schweighardt won the pole vault (11-6).
Senior Ben Buxa won the discus (146-3) and the shot put (53-1).
Senior David Taylor-Evert was second in the discus (131-4) and shot put (42-9).
Lake Mills junior Jack Phillips won the boys 400 in 58.0.
Senior J.P. Rguig was second in the 100 (11.97). Sophomore Max Ruedebusch was third in the 200 (24.96). Senior Landon Dierkes was third in the 800 in 2:11.62.
Sophomore Braxton Walter took second in the 1,600 in 5:06.88.
Sophomores Max Kressner and Saul Lopez finished first and second in the 3,200 in 11:34.92 and 12:01.97, respectively.
Junior Nathan Brzowski won the 110 high hurdles in 17.89 and placed second in the 300 hurdles in 46.67.
The 400 relay team was second in 46.39. The 1,600 relay was second in 3:57.63. The 3,200 relay was second in 9:40.41.
Junior Ian Taylor won the long jump (18-2 1/4) and sophomore Mason Fuglestad was second (17-9).
Senior AJ Krejci took second in the pole vault (10-0). Sophomore Thomas Cassady was third in the shot put (40-1).
Cambridge's boys earned five top-three finishes.
Senior Eliot Kozler won the high jump (5-8).
Freshman Mason Sonnenberg was third in the 400 in 59.25. Sophomore Drew Holzhueter was second in the 110 high hurdles in 18.53.
The 800 relay was third in 1:44.04.
Senior Roman Leto was third in the pole vault (9-6).
In girls competition, Lake Mills senior Kenzie Nielsen swept the 100 in 13.70 and the 200 in 28.74.
Junior Sydney Burling took third in the 400 in 1:09.36.
Sophomore Savannah Overhouse won the 3,200 in 14:32.89. Junior Kate Gero won the 300 hurdles in 55.70 and finished third in the 100 hurdles in 19.61. Senior Ali Dean was second in the triple jump (31-6 1/2) and third in the 300 hurdles in 57.10.
Lakeside Lutheran's girls won seven events and earned several other top three finishes.
Junior Claire Heinrich was second in the 100 in 14.10
Freshman Sophia Rhyner was third in the 100 in 14.55.
Sophomore Cecilia Krahn took second in the 200 in 29.04.
Senior Madelyn Vanderhoof was third in the 200 in 30.37.
Junior Paige Krahn was second in the 400 in 1:08.37 and third in the 800 in 2:56.23.
Sophomore Ashley Rosenau took second in the 800.
Senior Natalie Punzel won the 1,600 in 6:33.42.
Sophomore Elana Litherland took second in the 300 hurdles in 56.10.
The 400 relay team won in 55.08. The 800 relay team won in 1:58.26. The 1,600 relay team won in 4:34.21. The 3,200 relay team won in 11:32.48.
Freshman Ruby Nerothin and sophomore Carlee Uttech took second and third in the high jump after each cleared 4-4. Nerothin won the tiebreaker criterion.
Sophomore Grace Retzlaff was second in the long jump (13-8).
Senior Marissa Duddeck won the triple jump (32-8 1/4).
Junior Brielle Leis won the shot put (32- 3/4) and took second in the discus (86-0).
Cambridge's girls won seven events, tallying 13 finishes or third or better.
Junior Mara Brown won the 800 in 1:05.16 and the high jump (4-8). Senior Gillian Thompson won the 800 in 2:37.64 and the long jump (14-1 3/4) and placed third in the triple jump (30-9). Senior Maddy Buonincontro took second in the 1,600 in 7:27.97.
Freshmen Ava Williams and Malina Schneider finished first and second in the 100 hurdles in 18.91 and 19.06, respectively.
The 400 relay team took second in 58.01.
Sophomore Grace Leto won the pole vault (6-6). Senior Amanda Punsel won the discus (97-0) and placed second in the shot put (29- 3/4). Sophomore Karla Malinao was third in the shot put (28-0).
