MONONA — Mallory Gasper won the girls 100-meter dash by one one-hundredth of a second and also claimed the 200 to lead Fort’s girls track and field team to a fourth place finish at Tuesday’s Badger East meet at Monona Grove High School.
Gasper, a senior, ran a time of 12.93 seconds in the prelims, followed by a 12.88 in the finals. Waunakee junior Summer Grigg (12.89) was second and Stoughton freshman Ella Maag (13.05) finished third.
In the 200, Gasper ran a 27.43 in the prelims, followed by a 26.71 in the finals. Stoughton senior Maddie Reott took second (26.91) and Waunakee junior Reese Hurley (27.13) was third.
“To a large degree, Mallory’s success is a testament to what hard work can accomplish,” Fort track and field coach Dennis Schwedrsky said. “She was in the weight room twice a week in the winter and doing speed and conditioning two days a week. Hard work pays off.
“I couldn’t be prouder of her. Those two wins started in the weight room back in November. Mallory might have been the last out of blocks in the 100 finals, but she kept accelerating when others were decelerating.”
Gasper also finished fifth in the long jump with a leap of 15 feet, 7 3/4 inches.
Sophomore Mary Worden was third in the 1,600 in 5:25 and fourth in the 800 in 2:31. Worden also ran on Fort’s 1,600 relay team alongside senior Kaitlyn Burke, freshman Macayla Graham and sophomore Berlyn Zorn. The quartet took fourth in 4:39. Zorn was eighth in the 400 in 1:08 and Burke was eighth in the 800 in 2:36.
“Mary had a lot of work on Tuesday with the distance races and was grinding through tough competition,” Schwedrsky said. “She did everything we asked her to do. Kaitlyn Burke helped score us points in distance races. In the 1,600 relay, Macayla stepped in. She was the last person on the list as people got tired and injured. I don’t think anything scarers Macayla. She grabbed the baton and ran a great leg.”
Senior Trinity Wilson cleared 8-0 to finish fourth in the pole vault. Junior Rebecca Christ was fifth in the discus (99-3) and sixth in the shot put (32-11). Sophomore Mykenna Gray was sixth in the discus (98-0).
Freshman Savanna Hendrickson finished eighth in the 200 in 29.01, for the Blackhawks, who scored 64 points.
Fort’s boys scored 60 points, placing fifth.
Junior Ben Stricker won the 1,600 by nearly 13 seconds in 4 minutes, 25 seconds and sophomore teammate Owen Geiger finished sixth (4:45). Stricker was second in the 3,200 in 9:49 and senior teammate Anthony Henrichon placed fourth in 10:29.
“Ben ran a great mile and he was in control the entire race, which was fun to watch,” Schwedrsky said. “The two mile was more of a battle with Elijah Pabon from DeForest. Those are two great runners kind of like heavyweight boxers standing there slugging each other for 15 rounds.
“Ben’s matured a lot as a racer. He’s understood that not every race is the same and that they require different skills. He’s adjusted effectively.”
The 3,200 relay of Henrichon, Geiger and seniors Ethan Larson and Aiden Worden took second in 8:31, three seconds behind DeForest.
“Those guys ran a great race,” Schwedrsky said. “It’s unofficially a PR for all of them on the legs they ran. More importantly, they aggressively took control of the race. They did get nipped at the end, but I’m looking forward to seeing that 4x8 team in hopefully the next two meets.”
Freshman Grant Heagney finished third in the 400 in 51.77 and was just edged out by Waunakee junior Jake Bova (51.76) for second place.
The 1,600 relay of sophomore Ethan Leslie, senior Jack Schepp, Worden and senior Noah Horwath took fourth in 3:44. Worden took fifth in the 800 in 2:07.
Junior Noah Baldry took fifth in the pole vault (12-6) and sophomore Lakyn Hintz was eighth in the triple jump (37-5 1/2).
“We had a good day all around,” Schwedrsky said. “Our kids top to bottom competed hard. It would be easy to look at Waunakee and DeForest and put your head down and say there’s nothing that can be done. Each kid competed hard and I was proud of them all.”
Waunakee swept the boys and girls titles.
Fort’s Division 1 regional is at Oregon High School on Monday.
Team scores — boys: Waunakee 155, DeForest 140.5, Milton 111, Watertown 96, Fort Atkinson 60, Monona Grove 58.5, Stoughton 43, Beaver Dam 36.
Team scores — girls: Waunakee 192, Stoughton 139, DeForest 131.5, Fort Atkinson 64, Watertown 52, Beaver Dam 44.5, Monona Grove 40, Milton 37
