MONONA — Mallory Gasper won the girls 100-meter dash by one one-hundredth of a second and also claimed the 200 to lead Fort’s girls track and field team to a fourth place finish at Tuesday’s Badger East meet at Monona Grove High School.

Gasper, a senior, ran a time of 12.93 seconds in the prelims, followed by a 12.88 in the finals. Waunakee junior Summer Grigg (12.89) was second and Stoughton freshman Ella Maag (13.05) finished third.

