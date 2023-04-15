hot SPARTAN INVITATIONAL Track and field: Mary Worden wins 1,600, Mallory Gasper finishes 2nd in 100 for Fort girls at Spartan Invite nateg Apr 15, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MCFARLAND -- Sophomore Mary Worden won the girls 1,600-meter run in 5 minutes, 36 seconds at the Spartan Invitational at McFarland High School on Friday.Fort's girls had four finishes of third or better, including senior Kaitlyn Burke who placed third in the 1,600 in 5:53.Senior Mallory Gasper finished second in the 100-meter dash in 13.43.Sophomore Mykenna Gray finished third in the shot put (32 feet, 8 inches) and sophomore teammate Geneva Fisher took sixth (30-8).Freshman Hannah Baldry took fourth in the 400 in 1:04.Senior Trinity Wilson placed seventh in the pole vault (8-0).On the boys side, Fort registered four finishes of fifth or higher.Junior Hayden Kincaid was fourth in the 300 hurdles in 45.58.Junior Noah Baldry was fourth in the pole vault (12-0).Junior Ben Stricker took fifth in the 800 in 2:03.Senior Anthony Henrichon took fifth in the 3,200 in 10:33.Sophomore Owen Geiger finished sixth in the 1,600 in 4:51.Freshman Alex Ehleiter was sixth in the triple jump (38-1 1/2).Senior Paddy Keelty took third in the shot put (44-1 1/2) and seventh in the discus (110-1).Senior Aiden Worden finished seventh in the 400 in 55.54.Fort has a Badger East quadrangular at Milton on Tuesday at 4 p.m.Team scores - girls: Madison Memorial 131.5, DeForest 126, Indian Trail Academy 101, Sun Prairie East 88, McFarland 72, Baraboo 58.5, Edgewood 55, Fort Atkinson 46, Madison East 22.Team scores - boys: Madison Memorial 166, McFarland 102, Sun Prairie East 93.5, DeForest 78, Edgewood 62, Madison East 61.5, Indian Trail Academy 48, Baraboo 47, Fort Atkinson 43. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
