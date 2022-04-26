BEAVER DAM -- Fort Atkinson's boys and girls track and field teams both defeated host Beaver Dam in a Badger Conference dual on Tuesday.
The Blackhawk boys won 77-40, while the girls won 68-23.
Fort's boys earned 11 first-place finishes.
Sophomore Will Chapman won the 100-meter dash in 11.90 seconds and the high jump (5 feet, 4 inches), junior Aiden Worden won the 400 in 56.7, sophomore Ben Stricker won the 800 in 2:15.10, senior Nolan Zachgo won both the 110-meter high hurdles (16.0) and the 300 hurdles (44.4). Zachgo also won the long jump (18-11).
Fort won three of the four relays. The 400 relay of seniors Alec Courtier, Jacob Ashland and Scott Buchta and sophomore Eduardo Payano won in 48.4. The 800 relay of Payano, sophomore Payton Wiesen, freshman Nolan Recob and sophomore Evan Zachgo won in 1:51.90. The 3,200 relay of Worden, junior Ethan Larson, freshman Owen Geiger and junior Trent Davis won in 9:35.6.
Sophomore Noah Baldry won the pole vault (8-6).
On the girls side, Fort won 10 events.
That total included four first-place finishes by senior Adyn Theriault who won the 100 meters in 13.2, the 200 meters in 28.8, the long jump (16-3) and ran on the winning 400 relay with sophomore Maddy Kontny and juniors Olivia Schafer and Mallory Gasper, which finished in 54.9.
Senior Jada Zorn won the 400 in 1:05.2, senior Laurel Miller won the 800 in 2:36.2, junior Analise Erb won both the 100 hurdles (21.4) and the 300 hurdles (1:06.2).
The Fort quartet of freshmen Brooke Troast and Destiny Cunningham, sophomore Nora Congdon and freshman Ella Last won in 2:20.8. The 1,600 relay of Zorn, junior Kaitlyn Burke, Miller and freshman Mary Worden won in 4:36.10.
Fort hosts its annual invitational on Friday starting at 4 p.m.
Team scores - boys: Fort Atkinson 77, Beaver Dam 40.
Team scores - girls: Fort Atkinson 68, Beaver Dam 23.
WHITEWATER QUADRANGULAR
WHITEWATER -- The Whitewater girls track and field team scored 49 points, finishing second at its home Rock Valley quadrangular on Tuesday.
The Whippets girls won five events.
Kindyl Kilar won the 100-meter dash in 12.8 seconds and the long jump (14 feet, 7 inches).
Nola Coburn won the 400 in 1:12.8.
The 400 relay of A’Lani Rogers, Emma Weigel, Olive Coburn and Calli Grosinske won in 54.7. The 800 relay of Madelynn Buehler, Kilar, Weigel, Grosinske won in 1:53.8.
The Whippets boys scored 31.5 points and placed fourth while winning three events.
Jack Hefty won the 1,600 in 4:41.8.
The 400 relay of Traysen Thomason, Connor Sharlow, Nate Black and Andre McCullars won in 47.8.
CJ Tomomitsu won the pole vault (11-0).
ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE
WHITEWATER QUAD
BOYS
Team scores—McFarland 78; Edgerton 38; Beloit Turner 36.5; Whitewater 31.5.
Winners, top area placewinners
100-meter dash—1, Kelley, M, :11.1. 400—1, Kelley, M, :53.1. 800—1, Fisher, M, 2:24.5. 1,600—1, Jack Hefty, W, 4:41.8. 3,200—1, Vega, M, 6:14.5.
110 hurdles—1, Jose Gonzalez, E, :20.1. 300 hurdles—1, Miller, M, :46.0.
400 relay—1, Whitewater (Traysen Thomason, Connor Sharlow, Nate Black, Andre McCullars), :47.8. 800 relay—1, McFarland, 1:40.9. 3,200 relay—1, turner (Mekhi Ott, Donovan Niedfeldt, Leyton Davies, Alex Aquino), 9:47.6.
Pole vault—1, C.J. Tomomitsu, W, 11-0. High jump—1, Tyler Kramer, BT, 5-4. Long jump—1, Cullen Garrett, E, 15-2½. Triple jump—1, Camden Combs, BT, 43-10½.
GIRLS
Team scores—McFarland 70; Whitewater 49; Beloit Turner 29; Edgerton 24.
Winners, top area placewinners
100-meter dash—1, Kindyl Kilar, W, :12.8. 400—1, Nola Coburn, W, 1:12.8. 800—1, Lydia Seifarth, BT, 2:40.8. 1,600—1, Seifarth, BT, 5:45.3.
100 hurdles—1, Riemen, M, :18.1. 300 hurdles—1, Innes, M, :53.0.
400 relay—1, Whitewater (A’Lani Rogers, Emma Weigel, Olive Coburn, Calli Grosinske), :54.7. 800 relay—1, Whitewater (Madelynn Buehler, Kilar, Weigel, Grosinske), 1:53.8. 3,200 relay—1, McFarland, 12:17.3.
High jump—1, Kuehl, M, 4-2. Long jump—1, Kilar, W, 14-7. Triple jump—1, Briddell, M, 28-8. Shot put—1, Madyson Lo, E, 32-1.
