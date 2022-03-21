WHITEWATER — Jefferson's boys track and field team opened its season with a narrow victory at the Nelson-Daniels Classic at UW-Whitewater on Friday.
In small school competition, the Eagles beat out Edgewood 53-49 to win the boys team title.
Jefferson senior Brady Gotto won the 55 meter dash in 6.60 seconds.
Jefferson senior Sawyer Thorp, a returning state medalist in the boys 800 meter run, won the event in 2:02.96.
Thorp and Gotto along with seniors Brady Lehman and Eddy Rodriguez competed on Jefferson’s 1,600 relay team, which placed fourth in 3:40.60. Thorp and Gotto were members of the first place 4-by-4 relay team which clinched a share of the Division 2 team title a year ago.
Senior Nicholas Hottinger won the 55 meter hurdles in 8.28 seconds. Senior Andrew Gee was tied for second in the pole vault (10-0).
Senior Mason Marin was fourth in the 1,600 meters in 4:55.92.
Jefferson’s girls tied for fourth among small schools with 39 points. Junior thrower Ayianna Johnson, a returning state medalist, won the triple jump (35-2 3/4) and the shot put (36-8).
Freshman Lexi Weinbrenner was third in the 1,600 meters in 6:11.78 and junior teammate Jocelyn Ramirez took fourth (6:12.06).
Fort Atkinson's girls team scored 51 points, placing second to Stoughton (64).
Senior Laurel Miller won the 800 meters in 2:41.27.
Senior Jada Zorn won the 1,600 meters in 5:28.36.
Senior Adyn Theriault took second in the 55 meter dash in 7.60 and was second in the long jump (17 1/4).
Senior Trinity Wilson finished second in pole vault (9-0).
Junior Mallory Gasper was seventh in the long jump (15-2 1/2).
Fort's boys team scored 29 points, finishing eighth.
Senior Drew Evans won the shot put with a throw of 50-08.
Senior Nolan Zachgo finished third in the 55 meter hurdles in 8.49.
Sophomore Will Chapman took fifth in the high jump (5-08).
Junior Anthony Henrichon was seventh in 1,600 meters in 5:07.33.
The Lake Mills boys were led by senior Carson Lund, who took third in the triple jump (40-10 1/4). Lund also competed on the 800 relay team, which placed second in 1:38.74, alongside juniors Rex Cassady and JP Rguig and sophomore Matthew Stenbroten.
Junior Kyle Popowski was second in the 55 meter hurdles (8.42) and sophomore teammate Nathan Brzowski was fifth (9.55). Rguig was fifth in the 55 meter dash (6.89). Freshman AJ Bender was sixth in the high jump (5-08).
For the Lake Mills girls, junior Jenna Hosey placed second in the 800 meters in 2:42.15. Senior Abigail Toepfer was third in the long jump (16-10 1/2).
Senior Meghann Christian finished third in the shot put (33-0). Junior Ali Dean was fifth in the 55 meter hurdles (10.62) and fifth in the long jump (15-7 1/2). Junior Kenzie Nielsen was seventh in the 55 meter dash in 7.79.
Lakeside Lutheran junior Ben Buxa placed second in the shot put with a throw of 49 feet, 11 inches. Junior teammate David Taylor-Evert took fifth (44-11). Senior Caleb Andrews placed second in the high jump (6-0). Senior Kyle Main was fourth in the 55 meter dash in 6.74 and sixth in the long jump (20-4 1/2).
Sophomore Alex Reinke was third in the 400 meters in 55.10. Junior Arnold Rupnow was fifth in the 1,600 meters in 5:05.09.
For the Warriors girls, sophomore Elida Nerothin was sixth in the 400 meters in 1:11.83.
Whitewater's girls 800 relay of senior Olive Coburn, juniors Kindyl Kilar and Madelynn Buehler and freshman Calli Grosinske won in 1:54.88. Kilar also placed sixth in the 55 meter dash in 7.76.
For the Whitewater boys team, senior Cooper Hammond, sophomores Nate Holden and Ethan Dugan and freshman Jack Hefty won the 3,200 relay in 9:09.36. Junior CJ Tomomitsu tied for second in the pole vault (10-0).
NELSON-DANIELS INVITATIONAL
SMALL SCHOOLS DIVISION
BOYS
Team scores: Jefferson 53; Madison Edgewood 49; Pewaukee 48; Beloit Turner 40; Lakeside Lutheran 38; Lake Mills 37; Elgin (Ill.) Harvest Christian 35; Fort Atkinson 29; Monona Grove 26.5; Mauston 23; Stoughton 22; Grafton 21.5; Whitewater 20; Cedar Grove-Belgium 17; Edgerton 16; East Troy 10; Walworth Big Foot 9; Clinton 6; Whitefish Bay Dominican 1.
GIRLS
Team scores: Stoughton 64; Fort Atkinson 51; Madison Edgewood 45; Grafton 39; Jefferson 39; Pewaukee 35.5; Monona Grove 35; Lake Mills 33; Waukesha Catholic Memorial 26; Elgin (Ill.) Harvest Christian 25; Whitefish Bay Dominican 24; Clinton 15.5; Whitewater 13; Cedar Grove-Belgium 13; Mauston 11; East Troy 10; Walworth Big Foot 9; Edgerton 8; Lakeside Lutheran 3.
LARGE SCHOOLS DIVISION
BOYS
Team scores: Mukwonago 61; Madison Memorial 58; Milwaukee King 54; Skokie (Ill.) Niles West 51; Oconomowoc 44; Wauwatosa East 37; West Allis Hale 31; Elkhorn 28; Franklin 25; Woodstock (Ill.) 25; Westosha Central 20; Watertown 18; Sussex Hamilton 17; Madison La Follette 14; Waukesha South 13; Janesville Craig 10; Wales Kettle Moraine 1.
GIRLS
Team scores: Mukwonago 72.5; Madison Memorial 59, Cary-Grove (Ill.) 54; Brookfield East 42; Franklin 36; Skokie (Ill.) Niles West 34; Wauwatosa East 30; Janesville Craig 21; Wales Kettle Moraine 20; Milwaukee King 18; Madison La Follette 18; Westosha Central 17; Oconomowoc 15; Watertown 15; Sussex Hamilton 11; West Allis Hale 10; Beaver Dam 8; Brookfield Central 6; Waukesha South 6; Elkhorn 5.
ADE INVITATIONAL
RIPON — Looking to return to the state track and field championship, Cambridge's Zach Huffman got his senior season off to a strong start with two first-place finishes at Ripon College on Saturday in the ADE Invitational.
Huffman’s times of four minutes, 43.48 seconds in the 1,600 meters and 10:16.63 in the 3,200 meters helped the Cambridge boys track and field team take fourth place, while the girls team finished eighth.
Senior Trey Colts won the high jump (6-0) and took first in the triple jump (43-9). Colts also took second in the 60-meter dash in 7.35, while Lucas Heyroth of Lodi won the event in 7.31.
Senior Carter Brown earned a fourth-place finish in the 200 in 24.12 and senior teammate Aiden Schroeder finished ninth in 25.32. Brown also took fourth in the triple jump (38 1/2).
In the 60-meter hurdles, sophomore Perry Thompson (11.40) and junior Roman Leto (11.50) took eighth and ninth, respectively. Leto took eighth in the pole vault (8-0). The 800 relay of senior Sully Schliekau, Brown, Schroeder and Colts took second in 1:36.91.
For the girls, sophomore Mara Brown looks to return to state in the 800 and placed second in the event at 2:33.95.
Junior Gillian Thompson took sixth in the 400 meters in 1:07.47 and was sixth in the triple jump (29-8). The 1,600 relay of Brown, Thompson and sophomores Ripley Trainor and Callie Suick took fourth in 4:45.14. In the shot put, junior Amanda Punsel took ninth (26-5 1/4). Trainor placed ninth in the high jump (4-6).
BLUEJAYS GIRLS TAKE SIXTH
Johnson Creek's girls track and field team placed sixth with 46 points.
Junior Brittany Rue placed second in the 200 meter dash in 28.29, second in the high jump (4-10) and took fifth in the 60 meter dash in 8.55.
Teammates following Rue in the 200 were junior Brooklyn Patterson (sixth, 29.90), senior Denalyn Siewert (seventh, 29.92), senior Adriell Patterson (eighth, 30.10) and freshman Dominique Patterson (ninth, 30.22).
Siewert also finished second in the triple jump (31-11 1/2).
Sophomore Ava Sixel was sixth in the shot put (27-3 1/4). Junior Ella Olszewski and Dominique Patterson each cleared 4-8 to finish sixth and eighth, respectively. Olzsewski also cleared 7-0 in the pole vault to place ninth.
OSHKOSH — Johnson Creek's boys team scored five points at the UW-Oshkosh boys indoor invitational on Thursday.
Senior Cameren Smith placed fifth in the 400 meter dash in 57.59.
ADE Invitational team scores - boys: Freedom 158, Two Rivers 107, Lodi 105, Cambridge 76, Winneconne 42, Deerfield 34, Dodgeland 30, Kohler 14, Central Wisconsin Christian 8, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 6, Rio 3.
ADE Invitational team scores - girls: Freedom 106, Winneconne 96, Dodgeland 94, Lodi 90, Two Rivers 49, Johnson Creek 46, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 23, Cambridge 21, Central Wisconsin Christian 17, Rio 14, Adams-Friendship 8, Kohler 8, Deerfield 7.
