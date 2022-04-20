CAMBRIDGE — Lakeside’s boys won ten events at a Capitol Conference quadrangular hosted by Cambridge on Tuesday.
Senior Kyle Main swept the 100 meter dash in 11.58 seconds and the 200 in 22.50. Sophomore Daniel Ertman won the 400 in 55.28. Sophomore Karsten Grundahl won the 800 in 2:02.08. Senior Jonathan Abel won the 3,200 in 11:04.15.
Junior David Taylor-Evert won the shot put (46-9). Junior Ben Buxa won the discus (116-6).
The 800 relay team won in 1:35.41. The 1,600 relay team won in 3:37.8. The 3,200 relay tam won in 9:18.04.
Lake Mills senior Carson Lund swept the boys long jump (20- 1/2) and triple jump (40-6 3/4) while senior Kyle Popowski swept the 110 high hurdles (16.11) and 300 hurdles (42.17) to lead the L-Cats. Freshman AJ Bender won the high jump on tiebreaker criterion at 5-10. The 400 relay team won in 44.86.
Lakeside’s girls won six events.
Senior Mya Hemling won the 200 (26.90). Junior Natalie Punzel won the 3,200 in 14:07.89. Junior Marissa Duddeck won the triple jump (32-2).
The 800 relay team won in 1:55.91. The 1,600 relay team won in 4:35.98. The 3,200 relay team won in 11:25.60.
Senior Meghann Christian swept the girls shot put (32-1 1/2) and discus (105-9) to lead the Lake Mills girls. Senior Abigail Toepfer won the long jump 16-8 1/2). Junior Kenzie Nielsen won the 100 (13.52). Junior Ali Dean won the 100 hurdles (18.97). Freshman Michaela Kennedy won the 300 hurdles (1:02.26). Junior Madi Hahn won the 1,600 in 6:17.04. The 400 relay team won in 53.84.
Cambridge senior Zach Huffman won the boys 1,600 in 4:38.47. Junior Gillian Thompson won the girls 400 in 1:06.36, sophomore Mara Brown won the girls 800 in 2:35.29, sophomore Ripley Trainor won the high jump (4-6) and freshman Mallory Buonincontro won the pole vault (6-8) to lead the Blue Jays.
TURNER TRIANGULAR
BELOIT -- Whitewater's boys track and field team won Tuesday's Rock Valley triangular hosted by Beloit Turner with 49.5 points.
The Whippets boys won eight events.
Sophomore Ethan Dugan won the 400 in 53.9. Freshman Jack Hefty won the 800 in 2:07.3. Senior Cooper Hammond won the 1,600 in 5:08.9.
The Whippets won three of the four relays. The 400 relay of senior Connor Sharlow, freshman Traysen Thomason, senior Andre McCullars and sophomore Nate Black won in 47.2. The same quartet won the 800 relay in 1:41.2. The 1,600 relay of junior Brandon Haas, Hefty, freshman Caleb Clapper and junior CJ Tomomitsu won in 4:05.
Junior Connor Raupp won the discus (114-3) and Tomomitsu won the pole vault (10-0).
Whitewater's girls scored 44 points, placing second, with seven event victories.
Junior Kindyl Kilar won the 100 meter dash in 12.9. Junior Emma Weigel won the 200 in 28.6.
The Whippets won three relays. The 400 relay of Weigel, Kilar, junior Madelynn Buehler and senior Olive Coburn won in 52.6. The 800 relay of freshman Calli Grosinske, Buehler, Coburn and Kilar won in 1:52.4. The 1,600 relay of freshman Athena Soto, senior Gwen Truesdale, Grosinske and freshman Nola Coburn won in 4:52.
Junior Evie Troxel won the pole vault (9-0) and freshman A'Lani Rogers won the long jump (14-1 1/2).
Team scores - boys: Whitewater 49.5, Beloit Turner 42, Brodhead/Juda 35.5
Team scores - girls: Brodhead/Juda 63, Whitewater 44, Beloit Turner 28.
