Track and field: Theriault leads Blackhawks at Madison West Relays Apr 3, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MADISON — Adyn Theriault took third in the girls 55-meter dash to lead Fort Atkinson’s track and field team at the Madison West Relays at the University of Wisconsin Shell Saturday.Theriault, a senior, finished the 55 meters in 7.51 seconds, also placing eighth in the 200 meters (27.61) and finishing 15th in the long jump (16-1).Freshman Mary Worden was sixth in the 800 in 2:32.62.Senior Sophie Chapman took ninth in the 1,600 in 5:43.The Blackhawks’ 3,200 relay got fourth in 10:25.90.Junior Mallory Gasper placed ninth in the long jump (16-4 3/4).On the boys side, senior Braden Traxler took 12th in the 400 in 55.76.Sophomore Ben Stricker was 12th in the 1,600 in 4:55.06.Senior Nolan Zachgo was 15th in the long jump (19-11).The Blackhawks compete at the McFarland Invitational this Saturday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.