MADISON — Adyn Theriault took third in the girls 55-meter dash to lead Fort Atkinson’s track and field team at the Madison West Relays at the University of Wisconsin Shell Saturday.

Theriault, a senior, finished the 55 meters in 7.51 seconds, also placing eighth in the 200 meters (27.61) and finishing 15th in the long jump (16-1).

Freshman Mary Worden was sixth in the 800 in 2:32.62.

Senior Sophie Chapman took ninth in the 1,600 in 5:43.

The Blackhawks’ 3,200 relay got fourth in 10:25.90.

Junior Mallory Gasper placed ninth in the long jump (16-4 3/4).

On the boys side, senior Braden Traxler took 12th in the 400 in 55.76.

Sophomore Ben Stricker was 12th in the 1,600 in 4:55.06.

Senior Nolan Zachgo was 15th in the long jump (19-11).

The Blackhawks compete at the McFarland Invitational this Saturday.

