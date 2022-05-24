WALWORTH — Whitewater’s track and field teams combined to win eight events at Monday’s WIAA Division 2 regional hosted by Big Foot.
The Whippet girls scored 100 points, placing second. The boys scored 91 points and took fourth.
The girls 400-meter relay team of Olive Coburn, Maddie Buehler, Emma Weigel and Kindyl Kilar won by close to two seconds in 50.78 seconds. The same quartet won the 800 relay by three seconds in 1:47.56.
Kilar won the 200 by almost a full second in 26.48. Buehler was second in the 100 in 12.86. Clinton’s Slyvia Johansen won in 12.73.
Evie Troxel won the pole vault with a clearance of 9 feet and teammate Izzy Dieter was fourth (7-6). Dieter was third in the discus (95-2).
Grace Villarreal was second in the 400 in 1:05.29 and teammate Calli Grosinske was fourth in 1:07.49.
Carley Boudreau was second in the 300 hurdles in 54.05.
The 1,600 relay of Grosinske, Gwen Truesdale, Nola Coburn and Villarreal took third in 4:35.56. Truesdale was fourth in the high jump (4-6).
For the guys, the 1,600 relay team of Connor Sharlow, Cooper Hammond, Quincy Boudreau and Ethan Dugan won over a second in 3:36.18. Dugan won the 400 in 51.99 and Sharlow was third in 53.44.
Freshman Jack Hefty won the 3,200 in 9:58.92.
Connor Raupp won the discus by four feet with a throw of 129-7. Jake Kuhlow was third in the discus (123-3) and finished third in the shot put (42-4).
CJ Tomomitsu was second in the pole vault (12-0).
The 400 relay of Traysen Thompson, Boudreau, Nate Black and Noah Coleman took third in 46.63.
Whitewater’s sectional is Thursday in Prairie du Chien.
“We are looking forward to the sectional meet on Thursday where our athletes have the opportunity to advance to the state meet in La Crosse,” Whitewater track and field coach Matthew Green said.
Team scores — boys: Brodhead/Juda 119; Clinton 113; Walworth Big Foot 94; Whitewater 91; Delavan-Darien 83; Edgerton 66; East Troy 61; Beloit Turner 56.
Team scores — girls: Brodhead/Juda 158; Whitewater 100; Edgerton 96; Walworth Big Foot 89; Clinton 74; East Troy 65; Delavan-Darien 44; Beloit Turner 39.
BOYS
Winners, area qualifiers
100-meter dash—1, Camden Combs, BT, :11.42; 2, Blake Senobe, BrJ, :11.53; 3, Beau Allison, Ed, :11.59; 4, Makai Johnson, DD, :11.70.
200—1, Camden Combs, BT, :22.78; 3, Kaeden Weberpal, WBF, :23.44; 4, Ahron Pope, DD, :23.81.
400—1, Ethan Dugan, W, :51.99; 3, Connor Sharlow, W, :53.44; 4, Sawyer Dase, WBF, :53.88.
800—1, Gus Foster, WBF, 2:00.64; 2, Jost Hornbostel, C, 2:07.77; 3, Nicholas Dilllman, Ed, 2:08.53; 4, Clayton Coldren, BT, 2:10.06.
1,600—1, Gus Foster, WBF, 4:44.04; 2, Nicholas Dillman, Ed, 4:48.55; 3, Reagan Flickinger, C, 4:49.78; 4, Grayson Morris, DD, 4:56.50.
3,200—1, Jack Hefty, W, 9:58.92; 2, Quinn McCabe, C, 10:09.24; 3, Reagan Flickinger, C, 10:45.34; 4, Oliver Melson, C, 10:51.85.
110 hurdles—1, Calvin Lumkes, DD, :18.18; 2, Dorian Phillips, C, :18.91; 3, Nathan Engen, BrJ, :19.20; 4, Jose Gonzalez, Ed, :19.47.
300 hurdles—1, Nathan Engen, BrJ, :44.43; 2, Calvin Lumkes, DD, :44.45; 3, Gavin Pinnow, BrJ, :45.38; 4, Jose Gonzalez, Ed, :45.82.
400 relay—1, Brodhead/Juda (Isaac Saunders, Leon Saunders, Blake Senobe, Gage Boegli), :44.63; 2, Delavan-Darien (Ahron Pope, Kane Kaiser, Jeremiah Beles, Makai Johnson), :45.61; 3, Whitewater (Traysen Thomason, Boudreau Quincy, Nate Black, Noah Coleman), :46.63; 4, Clinton (D’Angelo Vernon, Nathan Anastasi, Reegan McCoy, Dorian Phillips), :47.22.
800 relay—1, Delavan-Darien (Ahron Pope, Kane Kaiser, Jeremiah Beles, Makai Johnson), 1:34.96; 2, Brodhead/Juda (Blake Senobe, Isaac Saunders, Leon Saunders, Gage Boegli), 1:35.88; 3, Big Foot (Basil Demco, Hudson Torrez, Kaeden Weberpal, Jax Hertel), 1:36.31.
1,600 relay—1, Whitewater (Connor Sharlow, Cooper Hammond, Boudreau Quincy, Ethann Dugan), 3:36.18; 2, Big Foot (Gus Foster, Basil Demco, Kaeden Weberpal, Hudson Torrez), 3:37.61; 4, Clinton (D’Angelo Vernon, Jost Hornbostel, Hunter Greer, Giovanni Perez), 3:43.62.
3,200 relay—1, Clinton (Jost Hornbostel, Cody Sullivan, Hunter Greer, Quinn McCabe), 8:43.60; 2, Delavan-Darien (Camron Lumkes, Andy Elguero, Aiden Aranda, Grayson Morris), 9:11.12; 4, Brodhead/Juda (Joey Brown, Omar El Maatouki, Eric Woodward, Sabian Blang), 9:19.44.
Pole vault—1, Kaden Rambatt, WBF, 14-0; 2, C.J. Tomomitsu, W, 12-0; 3, Dorian Phillips, C, 10-0; 4, Joe Lohmar, BrJ, 9-6.
High jump—1, Josiah Engen, BrJ, 5-10; 2, Clayton Flies, WBF, 5-8; 3, Sawyer Weisensel, C, 5-8; 4, Calvin Lumkes, DD, 5-8.
Long jump—1, Camden Combs, BT, 21-11½; 3, Beau Allison, Ed, 19-9; 4, Leon Saunders, BrJ, 19-6.
Triple jump—1, Tyler Wilson, WBF, 42-2; 2, Camden Combs, BT, 41-8; 3, Cole Langer, Ed, 39-0; 4, Nathan Engen, BrJ, 38-10.
Shot put—1, Gage Boegli, BrJ, 43-5; 3, Jake Kuhlow, W, 42-4; 4, Owen Douglas, C, 41-3.
Discus—1, Connor Raupp, W, 129-7; 2, Braden Troeger, Ed, 125-7; 3, Jake Kuhlow, W, 123-3; 4, Ephraim Corbit, BrJ, 119-1.
GIRLS
Team scores—Brodhead/Juda 158; Whitewater 100; Edgerton 96; Walworth Big Foot 89; Clinton 74; East Troy 65; Delavan-Darien 44; Beloit Turner 39.
Winners, area qualifiers
100-meter dash—1, Sylvia Johansen, C, :12.73; 2, Madelynn Buehler, W, :12.86; 3, Lydia Larson, WBF, :13.24; 4, Addison Stallings, DD, :13.33.
200—1, Kindyl Kilar, W, :26.48; 2, Stella Arn, Brodhead/Juda, :27.33; 3, Elliana Pape, WBF, :28.109; 4, Kylie Cornett, Ed, :28.19.
400—1, Sophia Rondeau, ET, 1:02.46; 2, Grace Villarreal, W, 1;05.29; 3, Elizabeth Leikness, Ed, 1:06.68; 4, Calli Grosinske, W, 1:07.49.
800—1, Kalena Riemer, BrJ, 2:31.90; 2, Lydia Seifarth, BT, 2:34.17; 3, Riley Pluess, ET, 2:34.76.
1,600—1, Lydia Seifarth, BT, 5:35.16; 2, Jessi Salimes, Ed, 5:38.07; 3, Paige Damman, C, 5:39.48; 4, Emma Maly, C, 5:52.16.
3,200—1, Jessi Salimes, Ed, 12:37.02; 2, Emma Maly, C, 12:50.74; 3, Alaina Sorg, DD, 13:17.38; 4, Madi Brown, BrJ, 14:03.85.
100 hurdles—1, Addison Yates, BrJ, :16.93; 2, Cianna Vendrell-Nolen, Ed, :18.49; 3, Janelle Simonis, DD, :18.77; 4, Madisen Zych, Ed, :19.05.
300 hurdles—1, Addison Stallings, DD, :49.38; 2, Carley Boudreau, W, :54.05; 3, Abbey Hildebrandt, WBF, :54.91; 4, Gabi Ryser, BrJ, :57.53.
400 relay—1, Whitewater (Olive Coburn, Madelynn Buehler, Emma Weigel, Kindyl Kilar), :50.78; 2, Big Foot (Lydia Larson, Alyssa Marsh, Elliana Pape, Leeza Patterson, :52.60; 4, Clinton (Ella Logterman, Mallory Shinkus, Carly Beals, Taylor Beaudin), :56.68.
800 relay—1, Whitewater (Madelynn Buehler, Emma Weigel, Olive Coburn, Kindyl Kilar), 1:47.56; 2, Brodhead/Juda (Stella Arn, Ellie Yates, Addison Yates, Jada Burkhalter), 1:50.45; 3, Big Foot (Lydia Larson, Alyssa Marsh, Elliana Pape, Leeza Patterson), 1:51.83.
1,600 relay—1, East Troy, 4:17.42; 2, Brodhead/Juda (Stella Arn, Jada Burkhalter, Ellie Yates, Kalena Riemer), 4:22.43; 3, Whitewater (Calli Grosinske, Gwen Truesdale, Nola Coburn, Grace Villarreal), 4:35.56; 4, Big Foot (Sydney Wilson, Abbey Hildebrandt, Grace Nisius, Jada Lee), 4:42.10.
3,200 relay—1, Clinton (Ava Mueller, Hannah Hahn, Emma Maly, Paige Damman), 10:41.78; 2, Brodhead/Juda (Madi Brown, Olivia Hartwig, Lexie Lobeck, Kalena Riemer), 11:39.77; 3, Walworth Big Foot (Stella Augustson, Miya Duesterbeck, Emily Leon, Grace Nisius), 12:08.94.
Pole vault—1, Evie Troxel, W, 9-0; 2, Carmen Gresens, Ed, 8-6; 3, Jillian Huisheere, C, 8-6; 4, Izzy Dieter, W, 7-6.
High jump—1, Addison Yates, BrJ, 5-0; 2, Madi Brown, BrJ, 4-10; 3, Zada Maly, C, 4-6; 4, Gwen Truesdale, W, 4-6.
Long jump—1, Addison Yates, BrJ, 15-8¾; 2, Ellie Yates, BrJ, 15-6¼; 3, Kylie Cornett, Ed, 15-1¼.
Triple jump—1, Leeza Patterson, WBF, 34-9; 2, Ellie Yates, BrJ, 32-8½; 3, Kylie Cornett, Ed, 31-4; 4, Brenley Jones, BrJ, 31-0.
Shot put—1, Madyson Lo, Ed, 38-4; 2, Sydney Lueck, WBF, 32-7; 3, Kiara Moe, BrJ, 32-6; 4, Onni Williams, BrJ, 32-2.
Discus—1, Sydney Lueck, WBF, 110-0; 2, Kirsten Fish, BrJ, 96-7; 3, Izzy Dieter, W, 95-2; 4, Tori Urness, BrJ, 93-2.
MIXED WHEELCHAIR
100—1, Rachel Cleaver, BT, :22.82.
400—1, Rachel Cleaver, BT, 1;24.99.
800—1, Rachel Cleaver, BT, 2:59.82.
Shot put—1, Rachel Cleaver, BT, 15-0.
