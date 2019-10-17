WAUNAKEE — Junior Ally Czeshinski had the best race of the day for the Palmyra-Eagle Panthers as she finished in fifth place, but the Palmyra-Eagle boys put five runners in the top 30 to take second place.
Jacob Stroh took eighth place and Jacob Hammond took 12th as the Palmyra-Eagle boys cross country team ran to a second-place finish at the Trailways Conference Championship at Ripp Park in Waunakee on Thursday. The Panthers scored 88 points and Orfordville Parkview won the meet with 67 points.
Peyton Kane of Oshkosh Lourdes Academy completed the race in 17 minutes, 24.55 seconds. Stroh finished in a time of 18:30.97 and Hammond completed the race in 18:59.59.
Czeshinski finished on the girls side in a time of 21:11.61. Michaela Jones took ninth place for the Panthers as she finished in a time of 21:56.12.
Czeshinski trailed the top finished from Johnson Creek, Hannah Constable by fewer than three seconds. Constable completed the race in a time of 21:08.68.
Johnson Creek took eighth place as a team. Mateah Roehl finished the race in 29th place with a time of 25:10.19.
Dylan Gruss was the only Johnson Creek boy to run the race. He finished in a time of 18:29.89.
Johnson Creek and Palmyra-Eagle each will continue their season at the WIAA Division 3 sectional at UW-Whitewater on Saturday, October 26.
