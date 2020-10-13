PALMYRA — After a second-place finish last season, the Palmyra-Eagle boys cross country team captured the Trailways Conference title at the conference meet Tuesday at Palmyra-Eagle High School.
It was the boys first conference championship since 1989.
The team was paced by senior Jacob Stroh — who finished fourth overall — with a time of 18 minutes, 3.90 seconds. The time was good for a personal record.
Fellow senior Fisher Schneider placed 13th with a time of 19:12.50.
The Panthers rounded out their five scores with a pack mentality, with junior Dalton Metzdorf, senior Logan Woessner and sophomore Blake Isaacsen all placing one after another.
Metzdorf finished 17th with a time of 19:45.62, while Woessner placed 18th with a 19:52.93. Isaacsen clocked in at 20:09.69, good for 19th.
With all five Panthers placing in the top 20 in the 61-runner field, Palmyra-Eagle collected 42 points, while Valley Christian took second with 71 points.
Johnson Creek finished seventh with Dylan Gruss leading the way with a 11th-place finish. The senior runner crossed the finish line at 18:51.76.
The Johnson Creek girls placed sixth with 162 points, while Palmyra-Eagle had an incomplete team score. Dodgeland won with 37 points.
Panther senior Ally Czeshinski finished fourth with a time of 21:27.54.
It was Czeshinski’s best finish at the Trailways meet and with the placement earns her fourth career all-conference honor.
Senior Michaela Jones (24:04.88) and junior Madyson Nettesheim (24:30.77) both placed in the top 20 for the Panthers with finishes of 15 and 20, respectively. Like Czeshinski, Jones got her fourth career all-conference honor.
The Bluejays best finish came from freshman Hailey Kvalheim, who clocked in with a time of 26:24.19.
Palmyra-Eagle will host a subsectional next Tuesday back at Jim Demler Cross Country Course in Palmyra.
Boys
Team scores — Palmyra Eagle 42, Valley Christian 71, Parkview 83, Rio/Fall River 111, Horicon 111, Wayland Academy 119, Johnson Creek 120
Girls
Team scores — Dodgeland 37, Lourdes Academy 41, Parkview 71, Valley Christian 91, Rio/Fall River 109, Johnson Creek 162
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.