PALMYRA — After a second-place finish last season, the Palmyra-Eagle boys cross country team captured the Trailways Conference title at the conference meet Tuesday at Palmyra-Eagle High School.

It was the boys first conference championship since 1989.

The team was paced by senior Jacob Stroh — who finished fourth overall — with a time of 18 minutes, 3.90 seconds. The time was good for a personal record.

Fellow senior Fisher Schneider placed 13th with a time of 19:12.50.

The Panthers rounded out their five scores with a pack mentality, with junior Dalton Metzdorf, senior Logan Woessner and sophomore Blake Isaacsen all placing one after another.

Metzdorf finished 17th with a time of 19:45.62, while Woessner placed 18th with a 19:52.93. Isaacsen clocked in at 20:09.69, good for 19th.

With all five Panthers placing in the top 20 in the 61-runner field, Palmyra-Eagle collected 42 points, while Valley Christian took second with 71 points.

Johnson Creek finished seventh with Dylan Gruss leading the way with a 11th-place finish. The senior runner crossed the finish line at 18:51.76.

The Johnson Creek girls placed sixth with 162 points, while Palmyra-Eagle had an incomplete team score. Dodgeland won with 37 points.

Panther senior Ally Czeshinski finished fourth with a time of 21:27.54.

It was Czeshinski’s best finish at the Trailways meet and with the placement earns her fourth career all-conference honor.

Senior Michaela Jones (24:04.88) and junior Madyson Nettesheim (24:30.77) both placed in the top 20 for the Panthers with finishes of 15 and 20, respectively. Like Czeshinski, Jones got her fourth career all-conference honor.

The Bluejays best finish came from freshman Hailey Kvalheim, who clocked in with a time of 26:24.19.

Palmyra-Eagle will host a subsectional next Tuesday back at Jim Demler Cross Country Course in Palmyra.

Boys

Team scores — Palmyra Eagle 42, Valley Christian 71, Parkview 83, Rio/Fall River 111, Horicon 111, Wayland Academy 119, Johnson Creek 120

Girls

Team scores — Dodgeland 37, Lourdes Academy 41, Parkview 71, Valley Christian 91, Rio/Fall River 109, Johnson Creek 162

Load comments